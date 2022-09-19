HIGH POINT — One thing is certain when the Rockers face Gastonia in the Atlantic League playoff divisional round that starts tonight in CaroMont Health Park in Gastonia.
The teams know each other’s strengths and weaknesses.
The opener in the best-of-five playoff series is the 35th meeting between the two clubs this season.
“It’s going to be a good thing for both teams,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said. ”It’s going to be great baseball. We know how to get them out and they know how to get us out. May the best man win right now. Every pitch has to count. It doesn’t matter if it’s 1-1 or 2-0 after two games, it’s just going to take one win to take off. We’ve seen it enough times.”
Game 2 is also in Gastonia on Wednesday. The Honey Hunters, which swept both halves in the South Division and have the best overall record at 88-44, had the option to be at home or on the road for the first two games as the first-half champ. Game 3 is on Friday at Truist Point, which will be the site of Game 4 on Saturday and Game 5 on Sunday if needed.
“We know all the in and outs,” Rockers first baseman Jerry Downs said. “We just have to execute.”
The Honey Hunters hold a 20-14 advantage in the season series. Gastonia won 11 of the first 12 games as the Rockers struggled in June and early July. High Point went 13-9 against the Honey Hunters in the last 22 games, winning five of the last seven series.
The Rockers finished 71-61 and got into the playoffs as a wild-card team, a spot that opened up thanks to Gastonia’s sweep in the South.
“Beginning of the season, we couldn’t touch them and at the end of the season, we played well against them,” Keefe said. “We played then 26 times in the second half, and that’s the difference in making the playoffs and not making the playoffs. That’s the team we had to beat.”
Gastonia hit .279 for the season against the Rockers. The Honey Hunters had a 193-155 advantage in runs scored and a 65-45 edge in doubles while each team hit 38 homers head-to-head.
“They’re going to hit,” Keefe said. “They’ve done it on the road and they’ve done it home. You have to keep them in the yard and if you don’t, three-run homers kill you. Solo shots are OK.”
The Honey Hunters swiped 78 bases against High Point on the way to a league record 305.
”We’ve had to change who we are,” Keefe said. “We had to throw quicker to the plate and throw different pitches in certain counts so we can throw them out. But, If we can keep them off the bases we like where we’re at, plain and simple.”
Downs leads the Rockers in hitting against the Honey Hunters at .309 with six homers and 21 RBIs. High Point had a .243 average against Gastonia as Michael Russell hit ,294, with Giovanny Alfonzo next at .286 followed by Logan Morrison at .282.
“Now it’s not about your numbers or stats,” Downs said. “It’s about doing whatever you can to win a game. If we have to bunt, steal a base, get a double, we just have to find a way to win.
“Stealing bases is not our game. But we have to get the extra bases on the passed balls and throwing errors, stuff like that. We know Stuart Levy is back there and he played for us and has a good arm. So we’re not going to run ourselves into outs.”
The winner advances to the championship series next week, where it will face the winner of the North Division series between Lancaster and Southern Maryland.
