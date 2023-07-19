GASTONIA — The Rockers answered a late Gastonia rally with three runs in the ninth and prevailed 9-5 on Wednesday at CaroMont Health Park.
Brian Parreira belted a solo home run in the top of the eight that put High Point in front 6-3. After the Honey Hunters scored two in the eighth, Beau Taylor laced an RBI double and Ben Alkinski smacked a two-run homer in the ninth for the final margin as High Point squared the series 1-1.
Gastonia took an early lead on Johnni Turbo’s solo homer in the first. Ryan Grotjohn laced a run-scoring sacrifice fly in the top of the second that drew the Rockers even, but Gastonia regained the lead with a run in the fourth.
High Point tallied three in the fifth and never trailed again. Parreiral lifted a sacrifice fly, Michael Russell scored on a throwing error and Quincy Latimore ripped a double that scored Shed Long Jr.
Zach Jarrett brought Gastonia within two in the fifth when he clubbed his 18th homer of the year.
High Point starting pitcher Jheyson Manzueta pitched the first five innings and picked up the win, improving to 3-0. He allowed three runs and four hits, struck out five and walked four.
Latimore, in his second game of the season, went 3 for 5 with an RBI. Russell, Taylor and Aklinski each went 2 for 5.
The final game of the series is scheduled today at 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.