GASTONIA — The Rockers answered a late Gastonia rally with three runs in the ninth and prevailed 9-5 on Wednesday at CaroMont Health Park.

Brian Parreira belted a solo home run in the top of the eight that put High Point in front 6-3. After the Honey Hunters scored two in the eighth, Beau Taylor laced an RBI double and Ben Alkinski smacked a two-run homer in the ninth for the final margin as High Point squared the series 1-1.