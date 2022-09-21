Rockers logo.jpg

GASTONIA — Logan Morrison launched a three-run homer and a grand slam for a club-record tying seven-RBI night as the Rockers awoke at the plate, defeating Gastonia 11-4 at CaroMont Health Park and evening the Atlantic League South Division playoff series at a game apiece on Wednesday.

Game 3 is Friday and Game 4 is Saturday at Truist Field. Game 5 of the best-of-5 series, if needed, would be in High Point on Sunday.

