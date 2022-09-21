GASTONIA — Logan Morrison launched a three-run homer and a grand slam for a club-record tying seven-RBI night as the Rockers awoke at the plate, defeating Gastonia 11-4 at CaroMont Health Park and evening the Atlantic League South Division playoff series at a game apiece on Wednesday.
Game 3 is Friday and Game 4 is Saturday at Truist Field. Game 5 of the best-of-5 series, if needed, would be in High Point on Sunday.
Rockers starter Craig Stem turned in a solid performance as he allowed three runs and five hits, struck out six and walked six in 5.2 innings. He was replaced after loading the bases in the sixth.
Bryce Hensley got out of the inning by coaxing a ground ball and retired the side in order in the seventh. Cam Cotter struck out two and allowed a solo homer in the eighth. Gabriel Castellanos allowed a walk in the ninth.
High Point finished with 14 hits in its first postseason victory in franchise history. Morrison went 4 for 5 and the homers added up to a seven-RBI outing with three runs scored. He hit his 3-run homer as part of a four-run first against Gastonia starter and loser Alex Sanabia and delivered the grand slam in the sixth off reliever Otis Farfan.
Michael Martinez was 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Jerry Downs was 2 for 3 with two runs scored. Michael Russell was 3 for 5 with an RBI.
The Rockers launched their offensive display from the start.
Ben Aklinski reached on a fielder’s choice. Jerry Downs followed with a single and Quincy Latimore doubled, scoring Aklinski. With Morrison and Downs still on, Morrison launched a drive over the right field wall for a 4-0 lead.
Gastonia countered in the bottom of the first when Jake Skole laced a two-run single.
In the second, Michael Russell delivered a counterpunch when he ripped a solo homer over a screen approximately 25 feet tall in left.
Gastonia added one in the bottom of the inning with a bit of controversy. On a 3-2 count and the bases loaded, Zach Jarrett made a check swing on a passed ball. The pitch was called a ball but the Rockers still tried to apply a tag on Reece Hampton at the plate and he was called safe
The Rockers upped the lead to 7-2 in the fifth. Morrison and Zander Wiel each singled and Tyler Ladendorf walked, loading the bases. Otis Farfran replaced starter Alex Sanabia and Michael Martinez punched a single to right that scored Morrison and Wiel.
Mitch Atkins is listed as the starting pitcher for the Rockers on Friday.
