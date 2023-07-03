HIGH POINT — The Rockers took different routes in posting two weekend victories over York.
On Sunday, High Point pounded out 12 hits with a three-run homer by Brian Parreira proving to be the difference in an 8-5 victory. On Saturday, three pitchers keyed by starter Mickey Jannis combined for eight shutout innings in a 5-1 decision.
Parreria, who started at catcher in place of injured Beau Taylor and also doubled in going 2 for 3, smacked a ball just over the left field fence for his fourth homer of the year after Ryan Grotjohn walked and Ben Aklinski hit a routine grounder that skipped past the shortstop for a two-base error.
“You get second and third and good things can happen,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said. “Parreria had a heck of a day. Not only is he doing stuff offensively, he’s raised his average 55-60 points the last two weeks, but defensively he’s been awesome. He’s grabbed on to the job and taken off with it.
“And we need him to because Beau Taylor is going to be out for a couple more days with his shoulder. We just need to go out there and keep grinding. When you have guys in scoring position, you have to get them in, and we were able to do that and win the ball game.”
The hitting included Shed Long Jr. going 3 for 5 with an RBI and his 12th double and 26th RBI of the year; Michael Russell going 2 for 3 with two walks; Zander Wiel, 2 for 5 with his 47th RBI of the season; Michael Martinez going 2 for 3 with his 26th RBI; and Ben Aklinski belting his eighth homer for his 26th RBI.
Jheyson Manzueta, who joined the club last week, won in his first decision of the season. He gave up a leadoff homer and RBI single in the first then tossed four scoreless innings while High Point went up 5-2. York closed to 5-4 before Perreira hit his homer and the Revolution added a run on a solo homer in the eighth.
Manzueta allowed just three hits and struck out seven of the club’s total of 13. He fanned the side in the second and was helped by a double play in the third that started with Long making a spectacular stop, wheeling and throwing out the runner at second.
“Manzueta limited the damage in the first and that was huge,” Keefe said. “After the second, I told him to pitch from the stretch all the time. It was really hot out here and if you can limit your movements that’s what we try to do. He grinded through that and it was a heck of a job.”
The Rockers were aggressive on the base paths starting with a double steal in the first and swiped a total of eight bags.
“If you’re facing pitchers who are slow to the plate, you have to run, we’re going,” Keefe said. “If you throw us out, hat’s off to you. Tonight, I said let’s attack and be aggressive. There’s teams you can do it against and teams you can’t. The guys they brought in were slow to the plate so we ran.”
SATURDAY’S GAME
Jannis scattered four hits over the first six innings as he notched a league-best eighth victory and dropped his ERA to 3.03.
York put two runners on twice but Jannis retired three straight in the second and in the fifth forced a groundout to first
“Mickey’s body of work has been unreal,” Keefe said. “When they had first and second and nobody out, there wasn’t a question he was getting out of it. The defense loves playing behind him. . .His timing is wonderful with that knuckleball. He’s mastered his skill and we’ve got to keep him going.”
High Point put up three runs in the second on a sacrifice fly by Aklinski and RBI singles from Parreira and John Daly. The Rockers added a run in the fifth when Wiel laced an RBI double off the wall in center and Michael Russell crushed his sixth homer of the year in the seventh, making it 5-0.
York scored one in the ninth against Jeremy Rhoades, prompting Keefe to call on Ryan Dull to get the last two outs with two on. It was Dull’s 11th save.
NEAR THE TOP
Long, the former Seattle Mariner, climbed into third place in the league in batting average at .350 following his 3 for 5 effort on Sunday.
“He knows what he’s capable of doing,” Keefe said. “The thing that goes unsaid is that when you play everyday, you don’t feel great. For him to go out there and turn it on each and every night is something. He knows when guys are coming with heaters. He looks for fastballs that he can hit and when he does, he attacks and 9 times out of 10, he’s put it in play somewhere and when it falls in, it’s great.”
ODDITY
Jannis wasn’t the only knuckleballer who threw in Saturday’s game. J.T. Hintzen, who throws an occasional knuckler among a five-pitch arsenal, worked the seventh inning for the Revolution.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.