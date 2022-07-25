HIGH POINT — While the Rockers’ players continue to enjoy Sunday’s stunning turnaround walk-off grand-slam victory against Gastonia, manager Jamie Keefe will be busy on the phone trying to find more pitchers.

High Point (43-40, 4-13) defeated the Honey Hunters 7-6 and took its second victory in the three-game weekend series when Ben Aklinski hit a 1-0 offering over Truist Point’s leftfield wall with Giovanny Alfonzo, Adam Taylor and Michael Russell aboard with two out in the bottom of the ninth.

