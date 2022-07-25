HIGH POINT — While the Rockers’ players continue to enjoy Sunday’s stunning turnaround walk-off grand-slam victory against Gastonia, manager Jamie Keefe will be busy on the phone trying to find more pitchers.
High Point (43-40, 4-13) defeated the Honey Hunters 7-6 and took its second victory in the three-game weekend series when Ben Aklinski hit a 1-0 offering over Truist Point’s leftfield wall with Giovanny Alfonzo, Adam Taylor and Michael Russell aboard with two out in the bottom of the ninth.
The Rockers entered their final at-bat trailing 6-2. Ragsdale product Cesar Trejo doubled and scored the first run of the rally when pinch-hitter Taylor hit a sharp grounder that the second baseman mishandled. Alfonzo walked and Russell reached on an infield bouncer.
Aklinski took one pitch, then crushed one thrown high in the strike zone for his second walk-off homer of the season.
“I had a 300-foot swing in my previous at-bat (in the eighth),” Aklinski said. “So, I told myself, let’s try to hit it a little bit farther this time and see what happens.”
Aklinski was mobbed by his teammates and drenched as he crossed the plate after his 13th homer of the season.
“I got another Gatorade bath, and that’s always good,” Aklinski said. “You get in games like this and you know you need to do something to win the game. I’m right where I want to be. I just haven’t been getting the results lately. Sometimes it all clicks.”
The Rockers improved to 2-13 against Gastonia for the season and scored more than six runs against the Honey Hunters (59-23, 14-3) for the first time this season. Their other win in the series was the result of Quincy Latimore’s solo homer in the eighth on Friday. On Saturday, a rally from five behind in the bottom of the ninth resulted in just two runs.
“We keep preaching we need to know what to do when we get to the plate,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said. “If you get yourself in a hitter’s count, you are going to be in a better situation. Stop swinging at balls in the dirt and the pitches over your head. Do what you are capable of. Sometimes when you get a ball up in the zone, you don’t miss, and Benny didn’t miss that one.”
The ending was a dramatic contrast to a start in which starting pitcher Sam Burton, who was signed on Saturday and pitched in the Atlantic League last year, gave up four runs on two homers (one for three runs and the other a solo shot) and issued six of the Rocker’s 11 runs for the game.
Burton, who went 6-8 last year, worked through the fifth despite struggling in the heat to the point he needed water during the fifth.
Burton was among four pitchers added as Austin Glorius and Johnny Barbato retired following Saturday’s game on the heels of Chasen Bradford’s expected retirement on Thursday and Jonah Scolaro signed with the White Sox organization.
Glorious exited his last start after giving up seven walks and five runs in just over an inning of work on Wednesday. Barbato had been on the injured list most of the season.
The other pitchers added were all relievers. Cole Aker, who pitched at UNC and spent time in the St. Louis organization, was acquired in a trade for catcher Chris Proctor. The others were a pair of free agents — Cam Cotter from N.C. State and Gabriel Castellanos, who was in the Marlins system but last played in Greensboro in 2018.
The departure of Glorius and Scolaro leaves Keefe with three regulars in the starting rotation — Ivan Pineyro, Liam O’Sullivan and Craig Stem. The Rockers now go on the road for three games at Kentucky beginning today and three at Southern Maryland beginning Friday.
