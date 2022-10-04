HIGH POINT — Disappointed over the three-game sweep by Lancaster in the Atlantic League championship series, High Point manager Jamie Keefe focuses more on the bigger picture.
After struggling in the middle of the campaign, the Rockers rallied and qualified as a wild card with a 71-61 record, then won the South Division series in five games over powerhouse Gastonia, which led the league with 88 victories in the regular season. It was High Point’s first division title.
“It was a trying year,” Keefe said by telephone Monday night as he departed town for his home in Florida. “The injuries this team battled and what we were able to accomplish, I’m real happy. We played well enough to get there (the championship series), but Lancaster just flat out beat us. They had a great season, especially in the second half, when they turned it on. But, we feel we accomplished something pretty sweet, winning the South division and knocking off Gastonia. “Losing (the championship series) is still going to eat at us because we were right there. But when you look at all of it, we had a really fantastic year. The support from the city of High Point, the board of directors, (team president) Pete Fisch, (general manager) Christian Heimall and everyone that works there, I can’t thank them enough. We did everything we could to put a winning product on the field, and we did that in pretty good style this year.”
In the championship series, High Point fell 6-2 in a 12-inning Game 1 after the teams went into extra innings tied at 1-1, lost 11-6 in Game 2 after a 6-2 lead disappeared when the Barnstormers scored seven in the seventh, and mustered just four hits in a 4-1 loss in Game 3.
Keefe wouldn’t blame the sweep on the bullpen being taxed as a result of the lengthy Game 1 and starter Mitch Atkins leaving early because of injury in Game 2.
“I can’t look at any one thing,” Keefe said. “The 12-inning game damages both teams. They may have been a little deeper pitching-wise … We got beat in the championship series, but we threw everything out there that we could at any given time. It just wasn’t enough. We’d like to look back and say we should have done this, this or this. We played as well as we could to the last pitch and they beat us … I’m not going to look at just those three games at the end of the year and say we didn’t accomplish anything because we certainly did. Getting to the championship series gives us taste and gives us something to shoot for next year.”
In the divisional series, the Rockers recovered from an 11-4 loss in Game 1 and posted an 11-4 win in Gastonia as Logan Morrison drove in seven runs in Game 2. After the series shifted to High Point, and with first baseman Jerry Downs sidelined by an injury, they fell in Game 3, then won 6-1 in Game 4 and won 8-7 in Game 5, scoring the go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth on Michael Russell’s RBI single.
The Rockers started red-hot, winning 28 of the first 37, including 15 of 17 at the end of that stretch, which ended on June 2. They cooled off after their starting pitching rotation was decimated by two players signing with Major League organizations, one signing with a Mexican League team, and injuries.
High Point went just 18-34 over the remainder of June and all of July while Keefe and pitching coach Frank Viola scrambled to put together a starting pitcher rotation in addition to the one constant, veteran Craig Stem, who intended to make a couple of starts in early May and stayed for the rest of the season and led the club with 22 starts.
The slump began with losses in 10 straight games and 16 of 18. There was another 10-game losing streak in July.
Keefe tried pitchers just out of college, plugged in former independent and minor leaguers for a game here and there, and at one point got four starts and a win out of Nick Evangelista, a plumber by trade who was pitching in a men’s league in New Jersey. One of the college pitchers, Jonah Scolaro out of Florida State, went 2-3, was signed by the White Sox organization and finished the season in Winston-Salem.
Eventually the pitching situation improved as Neil Uskali came off the injury list and veteran pitchers were signed. The Rockers ended the regular season by going 25-18 in August and September.
Down the stretch in the regular season, Keefe had a solid starting rotation of Stem, Uskali, knuckleballer Mickey Jannis, Liam O’Sullivan, Ivan Pineyro and Mitch Atkins while also adding veteran catcher Logan Moore. Pineyro was unavailable for the postseason because of injury.
When the season was over, the Rockers had used 24 starting pitchers, of whom only six made more than seven starts each.
The pitching situation and injuries to everyday position players led to over 70 player transactions.
Starting infielder Michael Russell spent nearly three weeks on the injured list. Starting shortstop Giovanny Alfonzo wasn’t on the roster at the beginning of the season because of an injured hand. Outfielder Ben Aklinski and infielders Michael Martinez and Tyler Ladendorf also spent time on the injured list. Center fielder Johnny Field retired midseason.
Zander Wiel, more of an infielder, made 57 starts in the outfield and first baseman Logan Morrison made nine in left field.
“I’ve never been involved in 74 or 75 player transactions,” Keefe said. “Some days I had to be creative putting together the lineup. The guys kept battling. We found ways to win. We took the wild card, then beat Gastonia. It all came together at the end, and we accomplished something we can be proud of.”
