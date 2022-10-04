HPTSPTS-10-05-22 ROCKERS.jpg

Lancaster Barnstormers' Ariel Sandoval slides to second base safely on a steal against High Point Rockers' Giovanny Alfonzo during Tuesday's Atlantic League Championship Game 1 at Truist Point.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — Disappointed over the three-game sweep by Lancaster in the Atlantic League championship series, High Point manager Jamie Keefe focuses more on the bigger picture.

After struggling in the middle of the campaign, the Rockers rallied and qualified as a wild card with a 71-61 record, then won the South Division series in five games over powerhouse Gastonia, which led the league with 88 victories in the regular season. It was High Point’s first division title.

Trending Videos