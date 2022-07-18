HIGH POINT — With the first win of the Atlantic League second half finally in the books after 10 straight losses, Rockers manager Jamie Keefe only looks forward.
After a rainstorm ended, High Point snapped the streak by defeating Southern Maryland 4-1 on the strength of three home runs and a prime pitching performance from Ivan Pineyro on Sunday at Truist Point.
After giving up a run and hit in the first, Pineyro kept the Blue Crabs from seriously threatening through the eighth in improving to 3-1 while Ryan Dull earned his third save.
The victory, which was the 950th for Keefe all time, puts the Rockers at 40-37 overall in addition to 1-10 in the second half. Despite the struggles, Keefe likes the progress of a pitching rotation rebuilt after it was decimated through signings by Major League organizations and injuries.
“We struggled at the start of the second half, big deal,” Keefe said, “We’re still two or three games over .500. We’ve got to get back on track. With Pineyro throwing the way he is, with (Criag) Stem throwing the way he is, with (Liam) O’Sullivan throwing the way is and (Jonah) Scolaro looking outstanding in his last two starts and (NIck) Evangilista keeping us in games in his starts, it’s just the next man has to be ready to go, and we did that today.”
All of the Rockers’ runs on Sunday were produced by the three home runs, two by Xander Wiel and one by Jerry Downs.
Expanding his homer total for the season to 20, Wiel enjoyed his fifth two-home run game of the year, smashing a two-run shot in the third that put the Rockers ahead and adding a lead-off homer in the fifth that was followed two batters later by Downs’ 11th of the year.
Pineyro gave up the run in the first when Michael Wielansky walked, went to second on a passed ball and scored on Zach Collier’s single. He allowed five hits and struck out seven with no walks.
The win was the first for High Point since closing the first half with an 8-1 triumph at Gastonia. Southern Maryland, which won the first-half title in the North Division, is 55-23 and 7-5 in the second half.
Five of the losses in the losing streak were by one run. The last of those one-run losses came on Saturday, when for the second straight night, High Point had the tying run on second base in the ninth and failed to score.
“It’s a big deep breath for everybody,” Keefe said. “We just haven’t gotten over the top. I said to one of the umpires last night that in 10 days we haven’t held a lead for more than seven minutes. We’d get it and give it up. But it’s over. and we’ve got to look past all that.”
Some members of the team burned sage-scented candles in the clubhouse before the game in an attempt to change their luck.
“We were trying anything,” Wiel said. “Baseball is a superstitious game. A lot of it’s jokes more than anything. But we were trying anything to get the mojo turned.”
Keefe decided to do it with a lineup change, putting Logan Morrison, normally a first baseman, in left, moving Xander Wiel to right and giving Jay Gonzales a day off. Wiel had been in left since Quincy Latimore pulled a hamstring last week and was relegated to designated hitter.
It was Morrison’s first game in left since he was in the Majors. Keefe also put Morrsion at the top of the batting order instead of in the middle.
The Rockers start a three-game series at Lexington on Tuesday then return home for a three-game series against Gastonia beginning on Friday.
