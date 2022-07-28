LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Rockers withstood a late Kentucky rally and escaped with a 9-7 victory Thursday in an end of a three-game series at Wild Health Stadium.
The Rockers (44-42, 5-15) never trailed after going ahead 4-0 in the third.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 91F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 29, 2022 @ 2:52 am
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Rockers withstood a late Kentucky rally and escaped with a 9-7 victory Thursday in an end of a three-game series at Wild Health Stadium.
The Rockers (44-42, 5-15) never trailed after going ahead 4-0 in the third.
Kentucky (44-42, 9-11) cut the lead to 8-7 on a three-run homer in the eighth, and High Point added one in the ninth when Jay Gonzalez lofted a sacrifice fly, scoring Ben Aklinski.
Kentucky put two on the ninth on a pair of singles, but Rockers closer Ryan Dull shut the door.
Zander Wiel led Rockers at the plate, going 2-for-3 with four RBIs and a two-run homer. Jerry Downs went 2-for-4, drove in two runs and scored two. Giovanny Alfonzo was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
High Point scored the four in the third on a two-run double by Downs and a two-run single by Wiel.
Chris Shaw then smacked a three-run homer in the bottom of the inning, pulling the Genomes within one.
Quincy Latimore scored on a balk in the fourth, and Alfonzo drove in Tyler Ladendorf in the sixth before getting thrown out at second.
Samir Duenez punched a solo homer for Kentucky in the sixth, and Wiel countered with his two-run blast in the seventh that was his 24th homer of the year.
The Rockers begin a tree-game series at Southern Maryland today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.