GASTONIA — The Rockers belted six home runs, tying a team record, and smashed Gastonia 11-5 on Sunday, ending a four-game series with a third consecutive victory.

High Point improved to 50-46 for the season and stayed within a half-game of Kentucky and red-hot Lancaster in the wild card race. The Rockers, who remained last in the South division second half as they climbed to 11-19, start a three-game series at Southern Maryland today and return home Friday for a three-game series against Gastonia.

