GASTONIA — The Rockers belted six home runs, tying a team record, and smashed Gastonia 11-5 on Sunday, ending a four-game series with a third consecutive victory.
High Point improved to 50-46 for the season and stayed within a half-game of Kentucky and red-hot Lancaster in the wild card race. The Rockers, who remained last in the South division second half as they climbed to 11-19, start a three-game series at Southern Maryland today and return home Friday for a three-game series against Gastonia.
Tyler Ladendorf belted two homers, giving him three in two days, while Michael Russell, Ben Aklinski, Mike Gulino and Logan Morrison hit solo shots as the Rockers smoked 14 hits.
Russell and Aklinski hit back-to-back homers in the first to open the scoring, and Ladendorf and Morrison closed it in the ninth with back-to-back drives.
Russell finished 5 for 5 with three doubles and the homer, also lacing an RBI single after Giovanny Alfonzo singled in a run as part of a two-run single.
Gulino hit a two-run homer and Aklinski singled and scored Russell as part of a three-run fourth that made it 7-2. Ladendorf also homered in the fifth. Russell singled, stole second and third and scored on Aklinski’s double in the eighth.
Zach Jarrett delivered the Honey Hunters’ biggest blow when he hit a three-run homer in the fifth, the last inning worked by winning pitcher Craig Stem. Jarrett also drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the first.
Stem (4-3) gave up five runs on eight hits.
The Rockers earned a soggy 8-4 victory on Saturday as rain began in the third inning and continued for the rest of the game.
High Point jumped ahead early on Ladendorf’s two-run homer in the second. Russell scored from second on Zander Wiel’s sacrifice fly in the third and Jerry Downs stretched the lead to 4-0 in the fifth with his fourth homer in five games.
Alfonzo and Gulino laced RBI singles in the sixth. In the ninth, Russell smashed an RBI double and Downs added a RBI single for an 8-2 lead.
The Honey Hunters scored twice in the ninth before Ryan Dull ended the threat by striking out Joseph Rosa.
