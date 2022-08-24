HPTSPTS-08-25-22 ROCKERS.jpg

Lexington Legends Darian Sanford makes a safe run to second base as High Point Rockers Michael Russell misses a thrown ball during Wednesday’s game at Truist Point.

 Laura Greene

HIGH POINT — Quincy Latimore scored on a shallow sacrifice fly to center by Ben Aklinski in the bottom of the 10th and the Rockers edged Lexington 5-4 on Wednesday at Truist Point. It was the only time High Point led in the Atlantic League contest as they improved to 58-52.

Latimore was the shadow runner and moved to third on a fly to center by Roldani Baldwin.

