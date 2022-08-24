HIGH POINT — Quincy Latimore scored on a shallow sacrifice fly to center by Ben Aklinski in the bottom of the 10th and the Rockers edged Lexington 5-4 on Wednesday at Truist Point. It was the only time High Point led in the Atlantic League contest as they improved to 58-52.
Latimore was the shadow runner and moved to third on a fly to center by Roldani Baldwin.
Aklinski followed with his popup to center and manager Jamie Keefe sent Latimore, testing the arm of the slightly built Darian Sandford, who is 5-8 and 170 pounds.
The throw was wildly off target. Latimore scored easily and the dejected Sandford first laid on the field, then got up and threw his hat in disgust.
The Rockers tied it in the eighth when Jay Gonzalez singled and scored Ben Aklinski, who walked and stole second.
In the top of the 10th, Rockers reliever Ryan Dull Issued two strikeouts, issued a walk then caught Montrell Marshall looking at a third strike, which caused Marshall to slam his helmet to the ground.
Lexington took the lead 4-3 in the seventh when Manuel Geraldo pounded a solo home run. Geraldo initially stopped at second but umpires ruled that the ball hit off the batter’s eye and was a home run.
The Rockers scored three in the fourth to draw even. Michael Martinez doubled and Michael Gonzalez reached on an infield hit when he beat a throw to first. Giovanny Alfonzo hit a dribbler in front of the plate and Martinez scored on the throw to first.
Michael Russell followed with a single that scored Gonzalez, and Adam Morrison, who went 4 for 5, singled and scored Russell.
Lexington opened the scoring in the first when Isaias Tejada laced an RBI double and added two in the second helped by two Rockers errors. Geraldo reached on the first error and stole second. Teodoro Martinez was safe on a fielder’s choice. Darian Sandford singled, driving in Geraldo. Brandon Phillips singled and Martinez scored on a throwing error.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.