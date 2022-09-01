GASTONIA — The Rockers went ahead with three runs in the fifth and defeated Gastonia 3-2 Thursday night at CaroMont Health Park.
High Point (62-55) trailed by two runs before the comeback. Giovanny Alfonzo tied the score with a two-run double then scored the go-ahead run when Logan Morrison drew a bases-loaded walk.
Rockers manager Jamie Keefe used his bullpen the entire way. Junior Rincon started and gave up a two-run homer in the second.
Three relievers held the Honey Hunters (78-39) to two hits over the last seven innings. Knuckleballer Mickey Jannis went five, allowing one hit, striking out four and walking two as he picked up the win (2-1). Bryce Hensley recorded a strikeout and gave up a hit in the eighth. In the ninth, Tyler Higgins struck out one while retiring the side in order and was credited with his third save of the year.
High Point starts a three-game home series against York today in Trusit Point.
