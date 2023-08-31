Rockers logo.jpg

WALDORF, Md. — Southern Maryland left fielder Jimmy Kerrigan hit a pair of homers and drove in six runs as the Blue Crabs handed the High Point Rockers a 7-4 defeat on Thursday night at Regency Furniture Stadium.

With Gastonia sweeping a doubleheader from visiting Spire City, the Rockers find themselves in second place in the Atlantic League’s South Division. The Rockers, 28-16, trail the Honey Hunters, 30-15, by 1.5 games.