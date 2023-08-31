WALDORF, Md. — Southern Maryland left fielder Jimmy Kerrigan hit a pair of homers and drove in six runs as the Blue Crabs handed the High Point Rockers a 7-4 defeat on Thursday night at Regency Furniture Stadium.
With Gastonia sweeping a doubleheader from visiting Spire City, the Rockers find themselves in second place in the Atlantic League’s South Division. The Rockers, 28-16, trail the Honey Hunters, 30-15, by 1.5 games.
Ben Aklinski drove in two runs for the Rockers with his two hits. Kerrigan finished three-for-four with two homers and six RBI. Blue Crab starter Daryl Thompson extended his league record for career pitching wins to 96.
Shed Long, Jr. led off the game with a stand-up triple and gave the Rockers a 1-0 lead when Ben Aklinski singled him home.
The Blue Crabs tied the game in the second when High Point starter Mickey Jannis (L, 11-5) walked Khalil Lee who then advanced to second on a wild pitch. Alex Crosby grounded to Michael Martinez at short and Martinez opted to toss Lee out at third. However, the throw hit Lee and caromed into the Southern Maryland dugout, allowing Lee to score. The Blue Crabs went up 2-1 in the fourth when Braxton Lee walked, moved to second on an infield ground out and scored on a single by Jimmy Kerrigan.
The Rockers tied the game at 2-2 in the sixth when Quincy Latimore drew a walk and was replaced at first base by designated pinch-runner Joe Johnson, who went to second on a wild pitch by Thompson and scored when Dai-Kang Yang bounced a ball back up the middle and into center field.
The Blue Crabs reclaimed the lead at 5-2 in the bottom of the sixth on Kerrigan’s three-run homer to left by Kerrigan. With one out in the seventh, Long hit a ground rule double to left-center and moved to third when Ryan Grotjohn flew out to left. Aklinski drove home Long, Jr. with a double that chased Thompson from the game in favor of former High Point University pitcher Andre Scrubb. Wiel greeted Scrubb with a double that plated Aklinski and cut the Rockers’ deficit to a single run at 5-4.
In the bottom of the eighth, with Sam Selman on the mound for the Rockers, Crosby opened the inning with a single and then Kerrigan hit his second homer of the game to put the Blue Crabs back in front 7-4.
The Rockers begin their final homestand of the regular season on Friday when they host York for the start of a four-game series that runs through Monday. High Point will then close out the home schedule with four games in three days against Gastonia.
OF NOTE: Center fielder D.J. Burt, who saw a streak of officially reaching base stop at 60 games on Wednesday, was given the night off. Ryan Grotjohn, who normally plays shortstop made his first start of the year in center and Michael Martinez moved to short… Aklinski is the league’s second-half RBI leader with 61.
