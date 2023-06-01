Rockers logo.jpg

GASTONIA — The High Point Rockers fell behind Gastonia and could not catch up Thursday night, dropping a 7-4 decision at CaroMont Health Park. The Rockers are now 22-9 on the season and hold a half-game lead in the South Division of the Atlantic League over the Honey Hunters who improved to 21-9.

Gastonia’s Gunnar Kines (W, 3-0) went five innings and scattered six hits while striking out six. High Point starter Sam Burton (L, 1-1) allowed six hits and five runs over his four innings with two strikeouts.

