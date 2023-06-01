GASTONIA — The High Point Rockers fell behind Gastonia and could not catch up Thursday night, dropping a 7-4 decision at CaroMont Health Park. The Rockers are now 22-9 on the season and hold a half-game lead in the South Division of the Atlantic League over the Honey Hunters who improved to 21-9.
Gastonia’s Gunnar Kines (W, 3-0) went five innings and scattered six hits while striking out six. High Point starter Sam Burton (L, 1-1) allowed six hits and five runs over his four innings with two strikeouts.
Zander Wiel and Beau Taylor each finished the night with a pair of hits while Gastonia was led by Freeman’s three safeties.
The Rockers trailed 5-0 after three innings and that proved to be too much to overcome. They scored three runs in the fourth. Zander Wiel hit a homer with John Nogowski abroad and John Daly delivered a sacrifice fly that scored Ben Aklinski. John Daly then delivered a sacrifice fly to center to score Aklinski to cut the margin to 5-3.
Nogowski belted a solo homer in the fifth that cut the margin to one but that is as close as the Rockers came. An RBI double in the fifth made it 6-4 and Freeman’s homer in the sixth, his third of the season, increased the margin to 7-4.
Three relievers including Ryan Williamson, David Richardson and Tyler Thomas (S, 1) held the Rockers without a hit over the final four innings while fanning seven.
Gastonia took a 1-0 lead in the first when J.C. Escarra reached on an error and scored on a single by Carlos Franco. The Honey Hunters extended the lead by scoring four runs in the third. A double by Cole Freeman led to an RBI single by Jack Reinheimer. A double by Zach Jarrett plated Reinheimer before Curtis Terry blasted his fourth homer of the year, a two-run shot that put Gastonia up 5-0.
The Rockers will return home on Friday to start a six-game homestand beginning with the Charleston Dirty Birds. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point and it will be First Responders Night.
