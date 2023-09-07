HIGH POINT — The Rockers ended the home part of their regular-season schedule on a high note before a crowd of 2,406 on Thursday at Truist Point.

Led by the top of the lineup, High Point broke a tie in the sixth and rolled to an 8-3 victory over Gastonia as they took three games of a four-game series and trimmed the Honey Hunters lead in the ALPB South Division second-half standings to 1.5 games.