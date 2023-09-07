HIGH POINT — The Rockers ended the home part of their regular-season schedule on a high note before a crowd of 2,406 on Thursday at Truist Point.
Led by the top of the lineup, High Point broke a tie in the sixth and rolled to an 8-3 victory over Gastonia as they took three games of a four-game series and trimmed the Honey Hunters lead in the ALPB South Division second-half standings to 1.5 games.
“That’s the way you want to finish it,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said. “We started it that way and finished that way. It’s a proud group. Everybody knows we had a tough 10 days.. It happens to everybody. We grinded it out and all that’s behind us now.”
The Rockers now finish the season with 12 games on the road and will play the first games of their divisional playoff series away from home.
“To close it out at home against Gastonia, this had a playoff feel,” Keefe said. “It might not seem like it to the crowd, but it did to us because we know that is who we’ll go up against (in the playoffs).”
Ben Aklinski smacked a two-run double and broke a 3-3 tie in the sixth and then smashed a two-run homer that were part of three runs of insurance in the eighth. Zander Wiel then walked and scored on Qunicy Latiomore’s double.
Aklinski went 3 for 4, with a double, a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored. Wiel went 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs
The Rockers broke on top in the first. Ben Aklinski reached on an infield hit and scored when Zander Wiel laced a double to left.
They upped the lead to 3-0 in the third. Ryan Grotjohn and Aklinski walked then scored when Wiel laced a bloop single to right that fell between three fielders.
Gastonia belted a pair of homers off reliever Austin Ross in pulling even. Alexis Olmeda of the Honey Hunters homered in the fifth and David Washington cracked a two-run shot in the sixth, making it 3-3.
After the Rockers went up in the sixth, a defensive play that ended with catcher Brian Parreira tagging a runner out at the plate stalled a Gasonia rally in the seventh. Jake Hoover singled and Jack Reinheimer followed with a double. D.J., Burt caught on a hop, fired the ball into shortstop Ryan Grotjohn, who relayed the ball to Parreria, who was slightly up the third base line and in perfect position to stop Hoover.
Joe Johnson started for the Rockers and tossed three scoreless innings with the help of another big defensive play as Quicny Latimore leaped against the left field wall and took a three-run homer away from David Washington.
“That changes the game,” Keefe said, “That was early but that changes the game. To come down with that ball settled Joey down and enabled him to get out of there and get his work done.”
Ross picked up the win despite giving up the three runs and Honey Hunter reliever Trent Fennell took the loss.
