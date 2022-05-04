HIGH POINT — The Rockers hit for the team cycle in the first five batters and continue to pedal at the plate in posting an 11-5 victory over Long Island on Wednesday at Truist Point.
High Point smashed a franchise record-tying nine extra base hits and 16 total in improving to 9-3. The hitting bonanza included home runs from Ben Aklinski, Johnny Field and Tyler Ladendorf; a triple by Johnny Russell and doubles from Ladendorf (three), Field (one) and Aklinski (one).
Ladendorf finished 4 for 4, with a walk, a franchise-tying four runs scored and four runs batted in as he raised his average to .245. The home run was his first of the season and the three doubles raised his total to four.
“Last week, I had a couple of lineouts, getting a couple of A swings off,” Ladendorf said. “I felt it was slowly getting there. I’m 34, and can’t flip the switch any more. Last Tuesday or Wednesday, I started to feel my legs getting under me. There’s good shape and then there’s game shape. It felt good to join the party finally.”
In the first, Russell led off with a triple, Aklinski smashed a two-run homer to left, Wiel singled and after a flyout, Ladendorf doubled to complete the cycle. Michael Martinez, who was activated Wednesday, then lifted a run-scoring sacrifice fly, and Field’s double scored Ladendorf, increasing the lead to 4-0.
Field laced the third of three consecutive singles in the third, scoring Ladendorf as the lead increased to 5-0.
The Rockers added three in the fifth. Ladendorf laced a double that scored Wiel and
Field followed his homer that was first of the year.
Long Island scored three in the sixth but the Rockers offset that when Ladendorf hit his three- run homer after Alkinski was hit by a pitch for the sixth time this season and Wiel walked.
“You know he’s trying to throw strikes,” Ladedorf said. “At 3-1, I got a good swing off and 3-2, I knew he had to throw a stroke. I knew he was going to challenge me and I just had to make sure I was ready. I knew he was going to come with a fastball and I got on top of it.”
Andrew Church, who pitched for Rockers coach Frank VIola in the Mets organization, picked up the win in his first start as a Rocker. He kept the Ducks in check until the sixth, diving up a walk, single and a two-run triple to right by pinch-hitter Johnnie Turbo. Bryce Hensley then gave up a one-run single.
“We pounded it all the way through, and it was nice to see,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said. “I think that helped Church. He’s amped to be here and he threw the ball really well. It was a great first start. They didn’t hit him hard but put the ball in play. Bryce made a good pitch and they got one through. It’s not about that. It’s about coming back with the three runs we scored after that (on Ladendof’s homer).”
Ducks starter Bennett Parry took the loss as Long Island dropped to 5-6. The finale of the three-game series is today at 6:35 p.m.
