HIGH POINT — The Rockers continued their onslaught against the Charleston Dirty Birds on Wednesday.
High Point (4-1) smashed 13 hits, including seven for extra bases, drew nine walks and strolled to an 11-1 victory in the second game of a three-game series at Truist Point.
The Rockers scored at least one run in each inning from the second through the seventh.
Shed Long Jr. homered in the third and laced an RBI double in a four-run fifth that also included a two-run double by John Nogowski and a run-scoring triple by Ryan Grotjohn.
In the second, the Rockers opened the scoring. Daiken Yoh lifted a sacrifice fly that scored Zander Wiel and and D.J. Burt smashed a two-run single that scored Grotjohn, who had doubled, and Beau Taylor, who singled.
In the fourth, Grotjohn was hit by a pitch and scored when Burt doubled. Michael Russell then put down a grounder and Burt beat the throw home, putting the Rockers up 6-0.
In the sixth, Russell singled and scored Taylor, who had walked.
Brandon Leibrandt started on the mound for the Rockers and threw four shutout innings, allowed two hits, struck out three and walked four. He was saved from surrendering a run in the third when Yefri Perez, who had walked, was thrown out at the plate trying to score from first on Dwight Smith Jr.’s double to deep center.
Jeremy Rhoades, who struck out the side in the sixth, was awarded the win.
Charleston (1-3) pushed its first run of the series across in the fifth. Jose Bermudez beat Rocker reliever Bruce Hensley to first for an infield single, went to second on a wild pitch, third on a groundout and scored on a groundout.
In the seventh, Bermudez was thrown out at third after lifting a drive that bounced off the center field wall.
The series concludes today at 6:35. Mickey Jannis is expected to start for the Rockers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.