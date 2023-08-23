HPTSPTS-08-24-23 ROCKERS.jpg

High Point Rockers Brandon Leibrandt delivers a pitch during Wednesday’s game against the Lexington Counter Clocks at Truist Point.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — At the end, the fact that the Rockers went hitless into the sixth inning was long forgotten.

Surging for nine runs in the sixth and seventh inning, High Point put the early struggles behind and smashed the Lexington Counter Clocks 11-3 at Truist Point.