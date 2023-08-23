HIGH POINT — At the end, the fact that the Rockers went hitless into the sixth inning was long forgotten.
Surging for nine runs in the sixth and seventh inning, High Point put the early struggles behind and smashed the Lexington Counter Clocks 11-3 at Truist Point.
“That was a good one,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said. “We were down the first four or five innings. We couldn’t get anything going. Sometimes, the old emergency switch flips when you aren’t playing very good. Instead of saying anything, they went out and did their thing.’
The Rockers improved to 66-35 and kept the lead in the Atlantic League South Division second half standings at 25-13.
Lexington starter Mike Kickham held the Rockers hitless for the 4.2 innings he worked but gave up two runs in the fifth. Ryan Grotjohn walked, Dai-Kang Yang reached on error and Brian Parreria walked, loading the bases.
Emmanuel Tapia walked, forcing in Grotjohn and Michael Martinez lifted a sacrifice that scored Yang, tying the score.
“We grounded it out,” Keefe said. “Tap got that walk after he was down 0-2. It was huge. Once that happened, you could feel that relief. Michael got that sacrifice fly and after that we started to string some hits together.”
Before the fifth, the only Rocker to reach base was D.J. Burt on a walk in the first and being hit by a pitch in the fourth as his streak of consecutive games reaching base swelled to 56.
The Rockers had no problem putting hits together against the Clocks bullpen in the sixth. After Ben Aklinski drew a leadoff walk, Zander Wiel laced a single that broke up the no-hitter. Grotjohn singled, scoring Aklinski, and Brian Parreria followed with a single that scored Grotjohn and Yang, putting the Rockers ahead 6-2.
In the seventh, Aklinski led off with his 18th homer of the year, a drive to left, Wiel singled, Grotjohn hit a grounder but an error on an attempted force play enabled Wiel to reach second, Wiel scored on a Yan single. Grotjohn scored on a single by Parreria, who finished with three RBIs, and Martinez hit a two-run double, giving him three RBIs.
“Sometimes you get sick of giving at-bats away and we did that early,” Keefe said. “We got pitches to hit and we didn’t take care of them, hit them hard but in the wrong places, But sometimes one falls and then a bunch fall. That’s the game of baseball.”
Jeremy Rhoades (W, 7-2) put the Counter Clocks down in order in the sixth and earned the victory in relief of starter Brandon Leibrandt.
