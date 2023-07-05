WALDORF, Md. — The Rockers jumped out to a four-run lead in the first inning and defeated Southern Maryland 6-2 on Wednesday night, snapping a two-game losing streak.
Zander Wiel led the Rockers (40-21) at the plate going 3 for 4 with two RBIs, his 16th homer of the season and a run scored. Brian Parreira and Trent Taylor went 2 for 4. Dai-Kang Yang, Ben Aklinski and Michael Martinez drove in a run each.
Justin Nicolino, who started for the Rockers on the mound, won in his first decision. He pitched five innings, struck out seven and allowed two runs and four hits. High Point struck out a total of 14 Blue Crabs.
Wiel started the scoring in the first with an RBI double and scored on Ben Aklinski’s liner to center. Aklinski scored when Martinez singled and Emmanuel Tapia ripped a double that drove in Parreira.
Wiel belted a solo homer in the third. High Point scored its final run in the ninth on a sacrifice fly by Yang.
Southern Maryland prevailed 4-1 on Tuesday night. The Rockers cracked the scoreboard in the fifth when Tapia and Taylor each singled ahead of Shed Long Jr., whose single to center plated Tapia to make it a 2-1 game.
The teams play the final game of a three-game series today.
