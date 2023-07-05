WALDORF, Md. — The Rockers jumped out to a four-run lead in the first inning and defeated Southern Maryland 6-2 on Wednesday night, snapping a two-game losing streak.

Zander Wiel led the Rockers (40-21) at the plate going 3 for 4 with two RBIs, his 16th homer of the season and a run scored. Brian Parreira and Trent Taylor went 2 for 4. Dai-Kang Yang, Ben Aklinski and Michael Martinez drove in a run each.