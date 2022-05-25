CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Rockers cruised to their seventh victory in a row Wednesday, defeating the Charleston Dirty Birds 8-2 at Appalachian Power Park.
High Point improved to 22-8 and stretched its lead in the Atlantic League’s South Division to 1.5 games over Gastonia, which lost to Lancaster and dropped to 20-9.
Ben Aklinski put High Point on the board with a home run, his seventh of the season, in the fourth and then ripped a double, his 13th of the season, that scored Giovanny Alfonzo and Michael Russell and started a five-run fifth.
Jerry Downs then lifted a single that scored Aklinski, and Xander Wiel followed with his own two-run double, scoring Downs and Quincy Latimore. Alfonzo added an RBI double in the sixth and Johnny Field ended the Rockers scoring with a one-run single in the seventh, making it 8-0.
Charleston scratched out its runs in the eighth.
Aklinski went 3 for 5, upping his batting average to .337, and his three runs batted in upped his total to 26. Alfonzo was 3 for 4 and Downs 2 for 5,
Charleston managed just four hits. Neil Uskali (2-1) picked up the win, tossing six shutout innings, giving up three hits, striking out three and walking one.
The Rockers announced earlier in the day that the Cincinnati Reds organization purchased the contract of pitcher Justin Nicolino, who will report to the Reds AAA team in Louisville, Kentucky.
Nicolino was one of the anchors of the Rockers staff. He started opening day and made a total of six starts, posting a 4-1 record with a 2.06 ERA. He won his first three starts against Lancaster, Long Island, and York before suffering a loss at Long Island in a 1-0, fog-shortened six-inning game. Nicolino won his most recent start against Lexington on May 19, striking out seven in 5.1 innings.
Nicolino ranks second in the Atlantic League with four wins, tied for first with one complete game, fifth in innings pitched (35), fourth in WHIP (0.91) and sixth in opponent’s batting average (.198).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.