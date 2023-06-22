HIGH POINT — With the conditions drier, the Rockers’ bats remained red hot against Lexington on Thursday.
High Point did all of its scoring in the first three innings and topped the Counter Clocks 11-7, completing a sweep of a three-game series.
“It was a good series,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said. “It was nice to see us swing the bats the way we swung them.”
Seven of the Rockers came to the plate three times in the first three innings as they reached double digits runs for the second straight night and 29 for the series. High Point (34-15) tallied five in the first, four in the second and two in the third.
Beau Taylor led the offense, smacking a grand slam and two singles in the first three innings while driving in seven runs, tying the club record for most RBIs in a game. Taylor’s grand slam to right, with Russell, Wiel and Aklinski on base in the second, traveled 378 feet. It was his seventh homer of the season.
Michael Russell also went 3 for 3, all singles, in his first three at bats, and scored all three times. Two of the hits caromed off the leg of Lexington starter J.C. Sulbaran, with the second shot hitting Sulbaran’s knee, flying high in the air and landing behind first base.
Zander Wiel doubled, tripled and drove in two runs, and Dai-Kang Yang ripped a two-run single. Shed Long Jr. laced two singles and scored twice, and Ben Aklinski scored after walking in each of his first two at-bats.
Rockers starter Matt Solter (3-1) picked up the win. With the cushion of a nine-run lead, he gave up all four Counter Clocks runs in the third. Solter went five innings, allowed eight hits, struck out two and walked two.
“Matty, he didn’t have his best stuff,” Keefe. But, he buckled down when he had to.”
Lexington, helped by a dropped fly ball, added three runs in the ninth against Ryan Dull.
Sulbaran, who left the game after he was hit by Russell’s second liner, took the loss as he gave up all of High Point’s 11 runs as his ERA ballooned to 49.50.
High Point’s bats started producing from the start when Long laced the first pitch in the bottom of the first for a single. Russel singled and Wiel lofted a triple into the gap in center field, scoring Long and Russell.
After Aklinski walked, Taylor sent a grounder past the second baseman for a single that scored Wiel. Aklinski and Taylor advanced on a double steal and both scored on Yang’s single.
Taylor’s grand slam accounted for the Rocker’s runs in the second,In the first
In the third, Long and Russell single, advanced on a wild pitch and scored when Taylor popped another single.
“Beau had a heck of a day and we swept a series at home, which we haven’t done in a while,” Keefe said. “We’re playing some pretty good baseball. Everybody has been a part of it. All along the lineup 1-9, everyone is swinging the bat, no matter who is in the lineup. We’ve got to keep that rolling.
“We’ll have days when someone will keep us down, but we’re staying on balls and swinging through balls and driving balls in the gap. . .We’ve been hitting all year but right now when we’re getting guys in scoring position, we’re getting the job done.”
The Rockers now go on a six-game road trip, starting with the opener of a three-game series today at Southern Maryland. Ryan Weiss is the projected starter for High Point.
BARRACLOUGH UPDATE: Kyle Barraclough, who left the Rockers this week when his contract was purchased by the Boston Red Sox organization, pitched solidly in his first start for Triple-A Worcester (Massachusetts) on Wednesday.
Barraclough allowed one hit over six innings against Lehigh Valley in picking up a win. He joined the Rockers on May 16 and made seven appearances, going 1-0 with a 1.00 ERA. In 18 innings as a Rocker, allowing 12 hits and striking out 17 while walking just four.
A native of California, Barraclough spent parts of seven seasons in Major League Baseball, compiling an 18-15 record between 2015 and 2022 with Miami, Washington, San Francisco, Minnesota and the Los Angeles Angels.
