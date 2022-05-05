HIGH POINT — Johnny Field launched a go-ahead three-run homer in the sixth inning and the Rockers completed a successful opening homestand with a 5-3 victory that finished a three-game sweep of the Long Island Ducks on Thursday at Truist Point.
High Point’s victory was its fourth in a row and ninth in 10 games as it improved to 10-3. The Rockers start their first road series today at York. After three games with the Revolution, they return home for three against Charleston beginning Tuesday.
“You hope you can get a good start at home,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said. “We play a lot of them here right off the bat. It’s nice for the clubhouse to know that we can win at home because the team’s built to play here.”
Field launched his homer to center after Quincy Latimore led off the sixth with a walk and Tyler Ladendorf singled. Field’s shot spelled the end of the night for Ducks starter Soctt Harkin.
“I knew there was a base open and I’m just trying to get the guy in from third,” Field said. “It was a 3-1 count and I was looking from something over the plate and he threw a heater up. I got a pretty good swing and the barrel on it.”
Field’s homer was his second in two days after going the first 11 games without one.
“I’ve been feeling better at the plate after a little slow start,” Field said. “I’ve made some adjustments and I’m seeing the ball a lot better … I’ve just tried some individual mechanical things, try to slow things down and not be so antsy as I was the first of the year.”
Brady Lail, who was voted the Atlantic League pitcher of the month, survived giving up three runs in the fourth and picked up the win, improving to 2-1.
Vladimir Frias scooted a single past first baseman Jerry Down to start the inning and Dustin Woodcock wound up with a double when Jay Gonzalez failed to make a diving catch. Rusney Castillo then hit a grounder to third that Xander Weil couldn’t backhand as he committed one of his three errors. Frias scored on a grounder, and Woodcock and Castillo scored on Joe DeCarlo’s two-out single. DeCarlo made the third out of the inning when he was nailed at second trying to stretch the single into a double.
The rally put the Ducks up 3-2. The Rockers got on the board in the first on Wiel’s two-run homer to left, his fourth homer in four games and sixth of the season.
“Brady was outstanding tonight,” Keefe said. “We certainly didn’t help him. We made some mistakes in the field. It’s going to happen and it happened.tonight. He needed a couple of innings where he needed to grind it out. We’ve been grinding and playing great defense behind these pitchers but we made some mistakes tonight. We put them behind us and it shows what we can do as a pitching staff, let’s be a little cleaner and when we need a strikeout let’s get it done.”
Adam Choplick and Ryan Dull retired the Ducks in order in the seventh and eighth. Sam Travis singled in the ninth and brought the potential tying run to the plate. Chasen Bradford coaxed DeCarol to fly out and got Daniel Fields to look at a called third strike, his fourth strikeout of the night.
Harkin was the losing pitcher, dropping to 1-1.
Austin Glorious, who has been on the injured list, is expected to start today against York, which will be the Rockers first game of the season playing on a dirt infield.
gsmith@hpenews.com | 336-888-3519
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.