HIGH POINT — With the start of the 2023 season a little over three months away, Rockers manager Jamie Keefe plans to have another meeting today about which 2022 players will be offered contracts and will spend Wednesday looking at pitching prospects.
As expected, Keefe and pitching coach Frank Viola will be returning in the roles they’ve held for all of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball club’s previous three seasons while Albert Gonzalez returns for his second season as bench coach after two as bullpen coach.
“We’re putting the band back together,” Keefe said by phone from Florida on Monday. “Last season with Albert on the bench and Frank and I working together for another year, it was just great. The three of us, we all work together for the common goal of winning ball games first and second, getting guys signed and getting them back to the next level. That’s what we were able to do last year.”
They want to improve on a 2022 season in which the Rockers made the Atlantic League playoffs for the second time as a wild-card, defeated Gastonia in the divisional round and lost against Lancaster in the club’s appearance in the championship series.
“The end of year and where we finished, we know we got beat in the finals, but we had a heck of a run,” Keefe said. “If you had asked in August if we would make the playoffs, I would have said you were crazy. But we managed to grind through and then put the puzzle together slowly as far as pitching, where we could keep runs off the board. Once we shored up the back end of the bullpen, everything came together.”
Keefe, who is entering his 20th season as a manager overall and is 209-182 as the Rockers’ skipper, is entering the last year of a three-year contract which has two one-year options that he can exercise. Viola, the former World Series MVP and Cy Young Award winner who coached in the Mets organization, is in the last year of a two-year contract.
“I want nothing more than to be in High Point for years to come and work beside Frank,” Keefe said. “We know what drives each other. We know what each other wants in every situation. We never question each other. We’re on the same page. And then you add in the help of Albert and where he’s come from. He had a lot of input last year, and he’ll be more hands-on putting the roster together this year. It’s a lot of fun, and it’s ever changing, not only year to year but during the season.”
Gonzalez has been with Keefe since serving as bullpen coach with the Rockland Boulders of the Can-Am League in 2017 and 2018. He helped locate talent for Keefe last season, and will have the title of director of player personnel as he takes over some of the administrative duties, such as sending contracts and other reports to the league that were handled by General Manager Christian Heimall, who left the team shortly after the end of last season.
Keefe said he has another meeting planned today (the third in the past two weeks) to discuss which players from the 2022 team are to be offered contracts for 2023 (all ALPB player contracts are year-to-year).
“We can fine tune what we want to do, now that I know who wants to come back and who doesn’t, and make sure it’s the right decision for the High Point Rockers,” Keefe said.
As for Wednesday, he’ll be looking at 28 pitchers, about a dozen of them with Major League experience, at Cressey Sports Performance in Jupiter, Florida, where Keefe found former Rockers pitchers Cooper Casad, Kyle Halbohn and Justin Nicolino, and where Casad is rehabbing an injury.
The Rockers open the season April 25 at home against Long Island.
