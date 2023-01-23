HIGH POINT — With the start of the 2023 season a little over three months away, Rockers manager Jamie Keefe plans to have another meeting today about which 2022 players will be offered contracts and will spend Wednesday looking at pitching prospects.

As expected, Keefe and pitching coach Frank Viola will be returning in the roles they’ve held for all of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball club’s previous three seasons while Albert Gonzalez returns for his second season as bench coach after two as bullpen coach.

