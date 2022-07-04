The Rockers closed out the Atlantic League’s first half with an 8-1 victory at Gastonia on Monday in their first game following the departure of centerfielder Johnny Field.
Jay Gonzalez, who moved over from right field and replaced Field in center, drove in five runs and went 2 for 4 against the Honey Hunters. He knocked in the first run with a groundout in the third, singled in one as part of a three-run fourth and smoked a three-run homer in the seventh.
Also in the fourth, Adam Taylor drove in one run with a sacrifice fly and catcher Dakota Mucay singled in another. Taylor started in right field in place of Ben Aklinski, who was shaken up Sunday when he crashed into the outfield wall trying to catch a ball that went over for a home run.
Zander Wiel laced an RBI double as pinch-hitter in the ninth as the Rockers improved to 39-27. Gastonia, which won the South Division first half, pushed across its run in the eighth.
Liam O’Sullivan, who was signed on Sunday and went 4-1 in 10 appearances last season with Lexington, allowed three hits in the first four innings.
Field, a former Major Leaguer who had been the Rockers’ fixture in center since June 30 of last year, bid farewell to the club and professional baseball following Sunday’s 4-2 loss at the hands of Southern Maryland before an announced crowd of 4,001 at Truist Point.
Field decided to hang up his spikes after his hopes of getting signed by a Major League organization had been dashed by a mediocre season that included hitting .218 going into Sunday.
“Coming into the year, I didn’t know if I was going to play,” Field said.”I talked to Jamie (Rockers manager Jamie Keefe) and committed to a month, month and a half, play as hard as I could and see if I could get signed by someone. Unfortunately, things didn’t go as well as I wanted, but I had a blast playing here. I stuck around longer than I anticipated and wanted to finish out the first half.
“I’ve gotten to that point in my career that I’m 30 years old and I’ve accomplished what I wanted. It just felt like it was time for what’s next.”
Field went out on a high note individually, with a 3 for 4 effort highlighted by a leadoff home run in the first that put the Rockers up 1-0. High Point sputtered on offense after that as Southern Maryland rallied ahead in the middle innings for the second straight night. High Point’s other run came on Tyler Ladendorf’s homer in the seventh.
“It was fun out there tonight,” Field said. “It was an emotional day. It was good to get a couple of good swings and go out on a high note individually, and I wish we could have gotten the win. But this is a day that I’ll cherish for the rest of my life.”
Southern Maryland’s rally not only put a damper on Field’s last game but also the first with the Rockers for Chris Proctor, who pitches in a semi-pro league in New Jersey and was brought in as an emergency starter.
Proctor, 35, last saw action as a professional pitcher nine years ago in the Atlantic League.
He was brought to the attention of the Rockers coaching staff by recent signee Nick Evangelista, who pitched against Proctor in New Jersey.
Proctor held the Blue Crabs hitless until giving up a leadoff single in the fifth but allowed five walks and hit a batter.
“I had to take a lot of breaths and slow it down and treat it like one of my games back home,” Proctor said.
After allowing the hit in the fifth, Proctor retired the next two batters and then was lifted from the game when he reached a pitch limit.
“We don’t have pitch counts in my league back home,” Rollins said. “I threw 130 in nine innings like 10 days ago. I felt that I could have kept going. Being a new guy, I didn’t want to press Frank (pitching coach Frank Viola) too hard but I told him I thought I could get the next guy. But he said he was going to the pen.”
Kyle Mott came out of the bullpen, walked the next batter then served up a pitch that was belted to right field for a homer that put the Blue Crabs up 3-1. Rollins was charged with the first run that crossed the plate. The other two belonged to Mott, who was the losing pitcher.
“We couldn’t ask Rollins to do more than he did,” Keefe said. “He kept holding them to zeroes and then you’re in a situation where you want to put it in one of our guys hands and we didn’t get it done...You’re not going to beat those guys scoring two runs.”
Sunday’s game followed the same script as a 6-3 loss to the Blue Crabs on Saturday. The Rockers went ahead 2-0 on solo homers by Xander Wiel and Logan Morrison in the second, and starting pitcher Jonah Scolaro tossed a no-hitter until giving up a run-scoring double in the fifth.
Southern Maryland knotted the score later in the fifth then scored four in the fifth against Scolaro and reliever Joe Johnson.
The Rockers play at Gastonia today then play two against the Honey Hunters in Truist Point on Friday and Saturday.
