HPTSPTS-09-16-22 ROCKERS.jpg

High Point Rockers Quincy Latimore singles during Thursday’s game against the Gastonia Honey Hunters at Truist Point.

 Laura Greene|HPE

HIGH POINT — The Rockers are in the playoffs.

Quincy Latimore and Zander Wiel each hit a three-run home run as High Point (70-59) defeated Gastonia 8-3 and clinched a wild-card berth in the Atlantic League postseason, The Rockers, which finish the regular season with games at York that begin tomorrow, begin a best-of-five playoff series with games at Gastonia on Tuesday and Wednesday.

