HIGH POINT — The Rockers are in the playoffs.
Quincy Latimore and Zander Wiel each hit a three-run home run as High Point (70-59) defeated Gastonia 8-3 and clinched a wild-card berth in the Atlantic League postseason, The Rockers, which finish the regular season with games at York that begin tomorrow, begin a best-of-five playoff series with games at Gastonia on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Remaining games are in High Point beginning on Friday evening.
The Rockers went to their locker room for a few minutes after the game, then came back on the field for a beer celebration.
Latimore was doused by three teammates.
“This is what you play for,” Latimore said of the playoff berth.
Wiel hit his club-record 31st homer in the fourth, with Latimore and Jerry Downs on board, putting the Rockers ahead, 3-2. Gastonia tied it with a run in the fifth.
Latimore blasted High Point into the lead for good when he launched a ball over the left field wall with Logan Moore and Michael Martinez aboard.
Latimore’s 21st homer of the year was his third off Honey Hunter starter and losing pitcher Ian McKinney.
“I just want to get something I could drive and get a run in,” Latimore said. It’s a plus when you can hit out of the park but I was just trying to get a run, maybe two and I got all three. It was quite the feeling man.”
The Rockers added a run in the sixth and eighth on two RBI singles by Giovanny Alfonzo.
Mitch Atkins (3-0) picked up the win, giving up three runs and five hits in six innings.
