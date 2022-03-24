HIGH POINT — The High Point Rockers on Thursday selected right-handed pitcher Tommy Derer in the Atlantic League Draft. The draft followed two days of workouts at the ALPB Professional Showcase presented by Prospect Dugout. The showcase was held at the USSSA Space Coast Complex in Viera, Florida.
Derer, 26, is a former pitcher at New Jersey Institute of Technology in Newark, New Jersey, where he won eight games over his four-year career, primarily as a reliever. He added six saves during his career and led the Highlanders in ERA in 2015 with a 2.17 mark. Derer was the team saves leader in 2016 and tied for the team-high with four wins as a senior in 2018.
A native of Philadelphia, Derer played at Archbishop Ryan, where he received All-Philadelphia Catholic Red Division honors and was a Daily News honorable mention selection.
Derer was the 19th overall player selected in the 2022 draft.
