HIGH POINT — The Rockers’ postgame beer spraying on the field didn’t end the celebration of qualifying for the Atlantic League playoffs on Thursday night.
As the last few fans from an announced crowd of 3,352 departed following the final fireworks show of the season, players and coaches continued to enjoy themselves with beverages and cigars just outside the Truist Point player entrance off Gatewood Avenue.
The Rockers, who finish the regular season with three games in York beginning today, had punched their ticket to the postseason by defeating Gastonia 8-3 and making it impossible for Kentucky to overtake them in the chase for a wild-card spot that opened up when the Honey Hunters added the South Division second-half title to their first-half crown.
“It was business as usual, just try to come out and win a ballgame,” said bench coach Albert Gonzalez, who was in his third game as acting manager while Jamie Keefe serves a four-game suspension following an ejection. “You write the lineup and let the boys take care of it, and they did what they had to do today.”
The wild-card spot goes to the team with the best overall record. The Rockers improved to 70-59 and moved 4.5 games ahead of the Genomes, who have four games left.
High Point plays Gastonia for the South Division pennant in the first round of the playoffs. Games 1 and 2 are Tuesday and Wednesday in Gastonia.
Game 3 is in High Point on Friday with Games 4 and 5 at Truist Point if necessary on Saturday and Sunday. The winner of the South Division series and the winner of the North Division series between Lancaster and Southern Maryland play for the league championship in a best-of-five series that begins Sept. 27 at the South Division representative.
“It feels great, but the job is not done yet,” Gonzalez said.
Zander Wiel and Quincy Latimore provided most of the offense in the clincher, each smashing a three-run homer over the left field wall. Wiel put the Rockers ahead 3-2, and after the Honey Hunters drew even, Latimore provided the go-ahead blow and a 6-3 lead.
“You start the year wanting to make the playoffs and win the league,” Latimore said. “We’ve had our ups and downs. We started the season as the best team in the league then fell into a rut. We battled and clawed and here we are. We picked the right time to play good baseball ,,, The chemistry here is the best I’ve been a part of. I’m looking forward to these playoffs.”
The clincher came in the final game of a three-game series, with Bryce Hensley striking out Emmauel Tapia to wrap it up. The Rockers were routed 10-3 and 15-1 in the first two games.
“The other two nights happened, and we understand that,” Latimore said. “It’s not what we wanted, but it’s the game of baseball. We knew if we came out and played our game, we could take care of business, and that’s what we did from the very start. Our starting pitcher Mitch Atkins pitched well. Zander and I hit those three-run homers, and I think that took the wind out of their sails.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.