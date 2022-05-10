HIGH POINT — Logan Morrison made his return from the injury list memorable Tuesday.
Morrison, who was sidelined by balance issues, smashed a go-ahead two-run home run in the third and the Rockers went on a 7-2 victory over the Charleston Dirty BIrds.
Morrison homered to right after Quincy Latimore was hit by a pitch leading off the third.
“That was huge for (Morrison). He needed that,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said.
Morrison also scored a run in the second with the Rockers down 2-0 and snared a line drive and stepped on first for a double play in the fifth.In the fifth, the Rockers added one when Latimore skied a sacrifice fly that scored Ben Aklinski, who walked and went to third on Jerry Downs’ single.
High Point added three in the seventh after loading the bases on a walk, a bloop single and a walk. Dirty Birds reliever Max Tannenbaum hit Michael Russell in the back with a pitch, forcing in a run. Ben Aklinski drove in one with a sacrifice fly and one run scored on a wild pitch, expanding the lead to 7-2.
The win was the seventh in eight games for the Rockers, who improved to 13-4. Charleston dropped to 9-8.
Morrison wasn’t the only Rocker who returned to the lineup. Giovanny Alfonzo, who had been sidelined by a hand injury, started at third base in his first appearance of the season and scored the final run in the sixth.
Chris Proctor went 3 for 4 at the plate and scored a run for the Rockers, and Jerry Downs was 2 for 3,
Both of Charleston’s runs came in the first when Rockers starter and winning pitcher Andrew Church (2-0) gave up hits to the first four batters The Dirty Birds managed just five more hits, three by Church, who struck out four and was lifted after giving up back-to-back singles starting the sixth.
“He didn’t have his best stuff at the beginning and looked great in the third, fourth and fifth,’ Keefe said. “He just settled in, and when you do that, good things are going to happen. The defense played well behind him.”
Jonathan Crawford worked the rest of the sixth, and Adam Choplick, John Hayes and Bryce Hensley worked an inning each.
Dirty Birds starter Stephen Chamblee, who gave up Morrison’s homer, was the loser.
“They had some fly balls fall in,” Keefe said. “They were aggressive at the plate. But we settled in and got a run back and when we got one back, I felt a little bit better and knew we were going to wear them out a little bit. (Chamblee) worked the first inning pretty clean and then we worked on him a little bit.”
The game was the Rockers’ fourth in three days. High Point played two on Sunday and one on Monday in York after rainouts Friday and Saturday.
“The turnaround today wasn’t too bad because we got home last night at a decent hour,” Keefe said. “They got a full night’s sleep but the guys were tired. Three games in 24 hours is a lot of baseball.But we got out here, got a W and have a chance to win the series tomorrow.”
The series continues tonight at 6:30 p.m.
