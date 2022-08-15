HIGH POINT — Rockers manager Jamie Keefe believes his team is finally putting the pieces together again.
The pieces included solid pitching and timely hitting Saturday and Sunday as High Point took the last two of three from Gastonia in taking a second straight weekend series from the Honey Hunters.
The Rockers prevailed 5-3 on Saturday and 6-3 on Sunday as starters Neil Uskali and Craig Stem gave up all the runs. The bullpen did the rest. Junior Rincon, Tyler Higgins and Ryan Dull each worked an inning of relief of Uskali on Saturday, and Higgins and Dull did the same on Sunday as Stem picked up his fifth win, notching a team-season high 10 strikeouts in seven innings. The trio totalled 14 strikeouts.
Dull was credited with a save both days, giving him 12 for the season. Higgins hasn’t allowed an earned run in five appearances
“The way the back end of this bullpen is right now, the way it’s set up — the way (Gabriel) Castellanos is throwing the ball, the way (Bryce) Hensley is throwing the ball, Higgins and Dull, we’re finally where we want to be,” Keefe said. “We’ve been waiting for this all year. I really have confidence in these guys. You get five or six innings out of any of our starters, we’re going to be tough to beat.”
Keefe said the bullpen was helped when he used former Baltimore Oriole hurler Mickey Jannis instead of his closers to pitch the last two innings on Friday while on the way to a 9-4 loss.
“I told Mickey when he came out of the game that if we won the series, it was because of those two innings,” Keefe said. “We didn’t need to do anything with the pen. We need those middle relievers to come in and keep it where it needs to be. If we get a run or two and make it tight, then we can go to the big arms if we need to.”
Jay Gonzalez delivered the go-ahead hit on Sunday, lacing a ground-rule double that scored Ben Aklinski in the bottom of the fifth for a 4-3 lead, after the Honey Hunters knotted the score in the top of the inning. Quincy Latimore provided insurance by bashing a two-run homer in the seventh.
“That was the swing of the game, lefty on lefty,” Keefe said of the Gonzalez hit. “They challenged him, and Jay was up to the challenge.”
Rincon became the winning pitcher on Friday when the Rockers went ahead with two in the seventh. Jerry Downs scored the go-ahead run when Logan Morrison singled, and a walk with the bases loaded made it 5-3.
The Rockers have won six of their last 10 and are now 53-49 overall but are just 14-22 in the second half and 11 games behind the South Division leading Honey Hunters with 30 games. That makes a wild-card berth High Point’s best avenue to make the playoffs. The Rockers are 1.5 games behind Kentucky and Lancaster in the wild-card race, but Lancaster leads the North Division and would get in automatically if it wins the second-half pennant.
The Rockers play Gastonia 12 more times, including three at the Honey Hunters starting on Friday. Gastonia is 70-32 and 25-11 in the second half.
The rest of High Point’s season includes three games with Charleston (in West Virginia beginning Tuesday), three against Lexington, three against Kentucky, six against York and three against Lancaster.
“The scheduling is crazy right now,” Keefe said. “We’ve got to beat the best to get where we want to be. That is what we’re up against. But we’re ready for any challenge so let’s just go . . . We’re heading in the direction we need to go. Now they can sit back because they won the first half and not necessarily throw their big guys all the time when they need to. But this is what you want with 30 days left. You want to go at it and go at it hard, and whatever happens, happens.”
