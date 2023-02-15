HIGH POINT — The Rockers announced their first player signing for the 2023 season, and it’s a familiar name.
Former Major League second-baseman Michael Martinez is returning for a third season with the club and a fourth in the Atlantic League.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HIGH POINT — The Rockers announced their first player signing for the 2023 season, and it’s a familiar name.
Former Major League second-baseman Michael Martinez is returning for a third season with the club and a fourth in the Atlantic League.
Martinez, 40, hit .304 in 2022 and has a .296 career average with the Rockers, including nine home runs and 65 RBIs in 126 games. His batting average is the highest-ever by a Rockers switch-hitter. A versatile defender, Martinez has played both second and third base as well as spot duty in the outfield. One of his 2022 highlights was a walk-off grand slam to defeat Lancaster on September 7.
Martinez had a very productive 2021 season in High Point. He joined the club on Aug. 6 and played in 51 games, hitting .286 with four home runs and 30 RBIs.
A seven-year Major League veteran, Martinez has played with five different MLB teams and made four trips to the playoffs. He played his first season in the Atlantic League with the Lancaster Barnstormers in 2019 before joining the Rockers in 2021.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.