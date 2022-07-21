HIGH POINT — Another former Major Leaguer playing for the Rockers is retiring.
Relief pitcher Chasen Bradford, who was 7-0 over three seasons in the big leagues, will hang up his cleats and return to his native Las Vegas after High Point’s game today at Lexington. Bradford’s retirement follows that of center fielder Johnny Field earlier this month.
“It’s time to hang them up,” Bradford said Sunday after the Rockers’ win over Southern Maryland. “It’s been a great ride. The fire is not there anymore. There’s a lot of life left, so it’s time to find something to start the new chapter.”
Bradford, who will turn 33 on Aug. 5, said he started thinking about ending his career last year when he got off to a good start with the Braves’ AAA club in Gwinnett and wasn’t called up.
“Just missing my family is a big thing,” Bradford said. “I’ve been doing this for 11 years. It’s been fun, but it’s time to move on I think.”
Bradford joined the Rockers with the intention of being their closer in part because he was reunited with Rockers pitching coach Frank Viola, who coach Bradford for five years in the Mets organization. Bradford reached the Majors with the Mets in 2017, going 1-0, and pitched for the Mariners in 2018 and 2019.
With the Rockers, Bradford has been so-so. Going into Wednesday’s game at Lexington, he had a 2-3 record and a 5.74 ERA in 27 games. He has allowed 21 runs, struck out 20, walked eight and managed seven saves in 12 opportunities. He has allowed runs in five of his last seven appearances.
“I’m not the same guy that I was,” Bradford said. “Frank will tell you. I’m just a different guy. It’s just not there anymore. I love the game and I love the guys here. I appreciate the opportunity and I hope I’ve helped the other guys out, but it’s just not there anymore.”
Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said Bradford would possibly still be in the Majors if it was a different era. Bradford played in 86 Major League games and finished with a 3.89 ERA.
“It just doesn’t get any better than people like him,” Keefe said. “He was a 35th-round pick that grinded and made it to the Big Leagues. He has a nasty sinker and great slider, throws strikes and gets a ton of ground balls. In the early 2000s and the 1990s, he probably has a 10-year career. But now he doesn’t have a career because he doesn’t throw upper 90s, and it’s all analytics. It stinks.”
Keefe also said Bradford was “a great clubhouse presence” and that Keefe respects “where he’s at in life.”
“He says it’s time so it’s time,” Keefe said. “He’s got a wonderful wife and he’s going to go back to Vegas and play a lot of golf. He’s a really good person and in my book, he’ll be a Rocker forever.”
