HPTSPTS-06-03-23 ROCKERS.jpg

High Point Rockers Shed Long Jr. swings through for a triple hit during Friday’s game against the Charleston Dirty Birds at Truist Point.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — The Rockers scored early and often Friday.

High Point plated seven runs in the first four innings, scored in seven of eight runs in which it batted and downed Charleston 10-4 in the start of a three-game weekend series at Truist Point.

