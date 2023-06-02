HIGH POINT — The Rockers scored early and often Friday.
High Point plated seven runs in the first four innings, scored in seven of eight runs in which it batted and downed Charleston 10-4 in the start of a three-game weekend series at Truist Point.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: June 3, 2023 @ 1:24 am
HIGH POINT — The Rockers scored early and often Friday.
High Point plated seven runs in the first four innings, scored in seven of eight runs in which it batted and downed Charleston 10-4 in the start of a three-game weekend series at Truist Point.
Snapping a two-game losing streak, the Rockers improved to 23-9 and remained in first place in the Atlantic League South division. Charleston dropped to 8-22.
The 12-hit offensive assault started when Shed Long Jr., returning after a month on the injured list, smacked a triple and later scored on a groundout in the first.
Michael Russell, batting ninth instead of at the top of the order, smashed a two-run double in the second and a one-run double in the eighth. D.J. Burt, also back in the lineup, smashed a double that drove in two runs. Michael Martinez laced two hits, including a one-run double and scored twice. Ryan Grotjohn went 2 for 3 and scored three runs.
“The bats came alive and it was nice,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said. “It’s different when we’re at home sometimes. It’s been a long week and it was good to get these guys in front of a great crowd. When guys are on, we like to hit.”
Keefe said that Russell, who came into the game batting .250, requested a move to the nine spot.
“I haven’t been doing very well so I deserved to be down there,” Russell said. “It was a good place to be. I might want to stay down there. I was joking with Jamie. It’s all the same.”
Russell thought the returns of Long and Burt provided a spark.
“Shed got it going with that (triple) and D.J. got on base a lot,” Russell said. “The team looks healthy and is firing on all cylinders.”
In the second, Ben Aklinski and Beau Taylor started the inning with back-to-back singles. Martinez doubled off the right field wall, easily scoring Aklinski from third. Russell then doubled into the left field corner, scoring Taylor and Martinez.
In the third, John Nogowski and Aklinski walked. Aklinski was trapped off first and as he was caught in a rundown, Nogowski scored, pushing the lead to 5-0.
After Charleston scored three against Rockers starting pitcher and winner Liam O’Sullivan in the fourth, High Point responded with two in the bottom of the inning. Martinez led off with a single and Grotjohn followed with a walk. Following a flyout, Burt then ripped his two-run double into the right field corner, pushing the lead to 7-3.
All of those seven runs were at the expense of Charleston starter and loser Derrick Adams, who allowed seven hits and struck out six.
In the sixth, Grotjohn singled, stole second and third then scored on a fielding error. In the seventh, Nogowski singled, stole second and scored when Taylor singled.
O’Sullivan (2-2), who allowed three runs that included a two-run homer by Tevin Nash, surrendered six hits, struck out two and walked one.
“Good things happen when you get ahead of hitters and that is what Liam did.” Keefe said.
The series continues today at 6:35 p.m. Mickey Janis is expected to start on the mound for the Rockers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.