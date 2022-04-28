HIGH POINT — The Rockers’ bats turned red hot Thursday.
In the third, High Point set a franchise single-inning record with nine runs and tied one with seven hits as 13 batters went to the plate on the way to rolling to a 13-3 victory and completing a three-game sweep of Lancaster at Truist Point stadium.
The Rockers finished with 12 hits, seven for extra bases including five of those in the third. The outing followed a 14-run explosion on Wednesday,
“Yep, the bats are starting to go,” Rockers manager Jamie Keefe said. “We knew they would. We just didn’t know when. We’ve been relentless the last couple of nights. We were able to sweep the series, and hopefully we can carry over to Charleston starting tomorrow.”
High Point was ahead 4-2 before it preyed on three Barnstormer pitchers in the third. Xander Wiel started it with his second trip around the bases for the second straight night on a ball that didn’t leave the yard. But instead of an inside-the-park home run, he ripped a triple and then scored when the throw to third was wide of the bag.
Barnstormer starter Augie Sylk was then gave up a walk to Ben Aklinski and was replaced by Tommy Shirley, who gave up five hits and a walk to the six batters he faced. Tyler Ladendorf greeted Shirley with a double and after a walk. Jay Gonzalez then laced a two-run double, Johnny Field stroked a one-run double, and Michael Russell and Jerry Downs hit back-to-back run-scoring singles. Tyler Sullentrop then replaced Shirley and served up a pitch that Quincy Latimore sent over the right field wall.
In the first, Wiel cracked a two-run double and Aklinski belted a two-run homer to left. Wiel’s three-RBI performance raised his total for two nights to seven.
“We knew he could be something special,” Keefe said of Wiel. “He’s so strong that even when he misses a ball, he can drive it far, and he can run. It’s been good. He’s broke us out the last few nights.”
Downs, Latimore, Wiel and Aklinski scored two runs each. Ladendorf, Gulino, Gonzalez, Field and Russell scored one.
The Rockers won for the fourth straight game and improved to 5-2. Lancaster drops to 1-6.
“We know pitching is going to be ahead of hitting to start,” Keefe said. “We’ve only played 10 games against live pitching. We had to refocus and get back to what’s real and had to have a better approach. I like the way the guys reacted and that we’re driving it all over the ballpark.”
High Point starter Cooper Casad picked up his first victory of the season as he worked five innings and gave up two runs in third and one in the fifth on a bases-loaded walk. He gave up three hits, walked two and struck out two. Bryce Hensley, Ryan Dull, Adam Choplick and Max McDowell threw a scoreless inning each.
Of note
The 14-0 victory on Wednesday was the largest winning margin in the Rockers’ history. It was the first shutout of the season for High Point, matching its total in 2021 … The Rockers tied a franchise record with nine extra-base hits in the romp … High Point University grad Joe Johnson was placed on the injured list Thursday … The Rockers begin a three-game weekend series against Charleston today at 6:35. Brady Lail is the projected starting pitcher for the Rockers.
