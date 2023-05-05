HIGH POINT — On another night when the Rockers hit the ball well, Ben Aklinski did it best Friday.
Going 5 for 5 at the plate, Aklinski pounded two home runs, two doubles and a single, drove in four runs and tied the club record for total bases in a game and extra base hits as High Point scored a run in every inning it batted but the fourth and downed Frederick, 12-4.
“I’m just trying to help the guys win, and luckily I had a great night,” Aklinski said.
He hit a two-run homer as part of a three-run fifth, a one-run double in the sixth and a solo homer in the seventh. He also doubled in the third and scored from second when Beau Taylor lifted a sacrifice fly to center. His single was in the first.
“Me and our hitting coach, George (Greer), have been working a lot and trying to get me to the right spot,” Aklinski said. “Mostly a couple mechanical things. I’ve been feeling it the last couple of days, and tonight it came together.”
High Point (6-1) scored two in the first on back-to-back homers by John Nogowski and Zander Wiel, then added three in the second on D.J. Burt’s two-run homer and Nogowski’s sacrifice fly that scored Shed Long Jr.
Aklinski scored the lone run in the fourth. The fifth brought Aklinski’s two-run homer and Burt’s sacrifice fly that plated Beau Taylor. Aklinski drove in Michael Russell in the sixth, and Burt scored on Russell’s single in the seventh.
Ben Braymer tossed six shutout innings in picking up his second win. He tossed 76 pitches, allowed four hits, struck out nine and walked none.
Frederick (0-6) scored twice in the eighth thanks to a ball that hit first base and dribble away for a hit, a hit batter, a throwing error to second that prevented a force out and a sacrifice fly. Frederick added two in the ninth.
During the game, the Rockers announced pitcher James Marvel had his contract purchased by the Texas Rangers organization. Marvel, who acknowledged the crowd’s cheers during the announcement, will report to the Rangers Triple-A affiliate in Round Rock, Texas.
Marvel was to have been High Point’s starter for Game 2 of the series tonight. Keefe said Mickey Jamis will come out of the bullpen to start and expects Neil Uskali, who was released before the season, will be with the club by the first of next week.
