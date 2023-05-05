HIGH POINT — On another night when the Rockers hit the ball well, Ben Aklinski did it best Friday.

Going 5 for 5 at the plate, Aklinski pounded two home runs, two doubles and a single, drove in four runs and tied the club record for total bases in a game and extra base hits as High Point scored a run in every inning it batted but the fourth and downed Frederick, 12-4.

