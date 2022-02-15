HIGH POINT — Ben Aklinski, who clubbed 28 homers and drove in 105 runs last year for Lexington, has signed with the High Point Rockers for the 2022 season.
Aklinski was one of just two players in the Atlantic League in 2021, along with Lancaster’s Caleb Gindl, to rank in the top four in the Atlantic League in home runs, RBIs, runs scored and extra base hits.
Aklinski, 25, hit .290 with 28 home runs and 105 RBIs for the Lexington Legends in 2021, his first year in the Atlantic League. He was fourth in the league in home runs and his RBI total was second only to Lexington teammate Tilman Pugh.
Aklinski had 123 base hits and a .552 slugging percentage while ranking third in the ALPB in total bases with 234, second in runs scored (105) and fourth with 52 extra base hits. He was a key ingredient in the Legends winning the Atlantic League championship last season.
A versatile player, Aklinski last season logged 44 games at second base, 25 at third, eight at shortstop and 33 in the outfield.
Aklinski, a native of Phoenix, Arizona, spent two seasons at Phoenix College where he was a first team All-Arizona Community College Athletic Conference selection in 2017 and the state player of the year. He was named the National Junior College defensive player of the year while earning second team JUCO All-America honors.
Aklinski hit .304 as a junior at the University of Kentucky in 2018, starting all 56 games while swatting six home runs and driving in 42 runs. He was selected in the 32nd round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Philadelphia Phillies and started his professional career at the Phillies’ Gulf Coast League team in Clearwater.
