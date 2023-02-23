HIGH POINT – T.J. Bennett, an infielder who drove in a career-best 56 RBIs last year in the American Association, has signed a contract with the High Point Rockers for the 2023 season.

Bennett spent the 2022 season at Lake Country (Oconomowoc, Wisconsin) of the American Association, where he drove in a career-best 56 RBIs while hitting .275 with 17 homers in 96 games. During the recently completed Australian League season, Bennett led the league with 17 homers and 42 RBIs in just 40 games while ranking among the top 10 hitters in the league with a .315 batting average.

