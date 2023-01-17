Andrews vs Walkertown Boy's Basketball_1.jpg

Andrews’ Jayden Davis drives to the basket as Walkertown’s Landon Venable reaches to block during Tuesday’s game at Andrews.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — T. Wingate Andrews head coach Corey Dumas turned his team loose during a crucial stretch in the second half and the Red Raiders defeated Walkertown 73-60 in a Mid-State 2A matchup Tuesday at George Foree Gym.

In the girls game, Andrews held the Wolfpack to single digits in each quarter and cruised to a 59-20 victory.

