HIGH POINT — T. Wingate Andrews head coach Corey Dumas turned his team loose during a crucial stretch in the second half and the Red Raiders defeated Walkertown 73-60 in a Mid-State 2A matchup Tuesday at George Foree Gym.
In the girls game, Andrews held the Wolfpack to single digits in each quarter and cruised to a 59-20 victory.
Keyshawn Gunthrop and Jayden Davis each scored 16 in leading the Red Raider boys (10-5, 4-1 Mid-State). D.J. Jackson had 13 and Corey Pate 12.
They led just 34-32 with just over six minutes left in the third quarter when Dumas told his team they were free to run. They responded with a string of fastbreak baskets off misses and turnovers that turned into a 14-1 run and ended with a layup that stretched the lead to 48-33 with 3:32 left in the period.
“We saw that we were wearing them down, that was our whole plan from the outset, keep running, keep pushing, attack, attack,” Dumas said. “Halfway through the third quarter, I called a timeout and told our guys, ‘Let’s go. I’m not calling any play so y’all should be happy. We’re at Y now.’ And they responded well.”
Walkertown pulled within one at 56-51 when Jaylen Wilkerson drove for a layup with just over five minutes left in the game. Shoving between players ensued after the basket and Wilkerson and John Shearin IV of Andrews were ejected.
“They’re seniors, older guys, just passionate,” Dumas said. “Luckily no punches were thrown. Just pushing and shoving.”
Andrew responded with another quick burst, a 7-2 burst that pushed the lead to 63-53 with just under 3:30 left. The Wolfpack never threatened the rest of the way.
“That (the scuffle) sort of galvanized us,” Dumas said. “It got us energized and charged up. They realized that we were in a game.”
Bryce Baker led Walkertown (6-9, 3-3 Mid-State) with 17 points. Wilkerson had 12 and Zakhi Mitchell 11.
GIRLS GAME
Andrews (11-3, 5-0) took advantage of Walkertown turnovers and missed shots in steadily building its lead.
After the Wolfpack scored the first basket of the game, Andrews scored the next 14 points — the last 11 of the first quarter and a 3 to open the second.
The Red Raiders led 28-8 at halftime and 46-12 after the third quarter. Andrews enjoyed its biggest spread at 52-12.
Jurnee Flowers led Andrews with 12 points and Sanai Johnson added 10. Shaymiah Bailey led Walkertown (8-6, 2-4) with 12.
