HIGH POINT — A second-quarter outburst gave Andrews more than enough cushion against archrival High Point Central.
The Red Raiders scored on all four possessions in the second quarter to lead big into halftime and cruised past the Bison 34-0 in nonconference football Friday night at AJ Simeon Stadium.
“I think we played well,” Andrews coach Mitchell Jenkins said. “We could’ve played better, but we played well. We still have some work to do, so we’ll get back Monday on the practice field and correct our mistakes. I think our defense gave us a big momentum change. We kind of settled down a little bit and we started plugging away, chopping away and chopping away. And then the floodgates opened up.”
Timothy Ratley ran 21 times for 91 yards and two touchdowns and completed five passes for 119 yards and one touchdown as the Red Raiders (2-0), who extended their all-time lead in the series to 28-25, notched their fifth shutout.
Correy McManus added 11 carries for 80 yards while Ja’Neil Harris had two catches for 69 yards. Marques Lindsay and Ja’Shawn Harris each added a touchdown on offense while Tristian Kirk had a touchdown on defense.
“It’s another game on the schedule, another win,” Ratley said. “We’re trying to get to the playoffs. We haven’t been there in a while, and it feels good to win two games in a row.”
Andrews, moving the ball well during a scoreless first quarter, scored on a run by Ratley to open the second quarter. A pair of punts and a fumble recovery on defense helped put it in position to pull away quickly.
The Red Raiders — who outgained Central 382-94 in total yards — added scores on a three-play drive, keyed by a long run by McManus followed by a personal foul penalty and an eight-play drive highlighted by a long run by Ratley.
A long pass to Ta’Shaun Smith — who made a diving catch deep downfield — put Andrews in position to score on the final play of the half and took a 27-0 lead into halftime. The Red Raiders recovered a fumble in the end zone in the fourth.
“We tried to maintain the same pace we had in the first quarter,” Ratley said of the second. “We had the mindset going into the game that we were going to shoot for the home run. We were going to get on top and contain outside.”
Curt Ervin carried 15 times for 75 yards to lead Central (0-2), which won the previous two meetings. The Bison, who committed four turnovers for the game, intercepted a pass to start the game — one of two Andrews turnovers. But they couldn’t convert and struggled to move the ball much of the game.
“Ultimately the X’s and O’s are there. It’s just execution and heart,” Central coach Jacob Sheffield said. “Until you play with execution and heart, X’s and O’s are great, but they don’t do anything. It doesn’t matter what plays you’re calling — the kids have to have heart and belief behind what they’re doing. That’s the point where we’re at. I challenged them here to come back Monday — Monday’s going to define your character. Monday’s going to let you know what kind of coach I am and what kind of player you are. It’s how you bounce back from it.”
Next week, the Bison visit crosstown rival Southwest Guilford while the Red Raiders host Thomasville.
TW ANDREWS 34, HP CENTRAL 0
TWA – Ratley 19 run (King kick), 11:50
TWA – Ratley 13 run (kick missed), 9:11
TWA – Lindsay 1 run (pass failed), 3:50
TWA – Harris 10 pass from Ratley (Ratley run), :00.0
TWA – Kirkwood recovers fumble in end zone (King kick), 11:53
