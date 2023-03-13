HIGH POINT – T.W. Andrews kept racing ahead, and High Point Central kept pulling back within reach.
The Red Raiders scored the first four runs of the game in leading big early before the Bison rallied late to get back within striking distance. But Andrews tacked on one last big inning in defeating rival Central 19-11 in nonconference baseball on a cold Monday night at Truist Point.
“I’m excited,” Red Raiders coach Reese Hamlin said. “We hit a little bump in the road, but we ended up pulling out strong. We kept playing teamwork. … We’re playing some good baseball at T.W. Andrews High School. It’s a new beginning.”
Brenden Miller had three hits, including a triple, to lead Andrews (3-0), which beat the Bison by the same score last week at Truist Point. Justus Rothwell added two hits and two RBIs, while Ja’Shawn Harris had a triple and three RBIs.
Jwniel Silva chipped in a hit and two RBIs, while T.J. Ratley, in an interesting strategic move by Central, drew five intentional walks – but still managed four runs, including one continuous trip around the bases following an error in his only at-bat.
The Red Raiders scored twice in the first – highlighted by Ratley stealing home on a toss back to the pitcher – and added single runs in the second and third to lead 4-0. They extended their lead to 9-2 in the fourth, keyed by a bases-clearing hit by Harris.
“It was very important,” Hamlin said of grabbing the lead early. “Last game, we had the lead in the beginning and they came out and jumped on us 10-5 and we rallied together in the sixth inning. So, we wanted to make sure we kept it as close as possible in case we had to come out fighting again – which we did. We rolled with it.”
The Bison outpaced Andrews in the middle innings, getting to within 10-9 in the sixth inning. They even had the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position with two outs in the sixth. The Red Raiders then tacked on nine in a 15-batter seventh.
“They started getting down a little bit,” Hamlin said. “But we had that little talk with them – like, ‘Hey, fellas, let’s keep grinding. Let’s keep the motivation, keep lifting each other up.’ It was just a burst of energy – good vibes,” he said with a laugh.
Wester Palanca picked up the win with a short, sweet inning of relief for Andrews. Gilbert Amaya Pena took the loss in two stints on the mound – sandwiching a solid outing by Savion Harris.
Amaya Pena had three hits, including a double, and an RBI for Central (1-4). Isaiah Dean, who also doubled, and Cory Crump each added two hits and an RBI as the Bison kept things interesting into the final innings.
“We’re making progress – we’ve got a bunch of young guys,” Central coach Dwayne McGruder said. “Five errors hurt and pitch-count rules in a three-game week is hard to manage around. It’s the little things, young guys, but there’s stuff to build on and we’re getting better. One percent better every day is what I harp on, and we did that today.”
The Bison return to Mid-State 3A Conference play today at home against Eastern Guilford, while the Red Raiders jump back into Mid-State 2A action today as well at Walkertown.
T.W. ANDREWS 19, HIGH POINT CENTRAL 11
WP – Palanca (1IP, 2K, 1BB, 0H, 0R); LP – Amaya Pena (3.1IP, 3K, 7BB, 1H, 4R)
Leading hitters: TWA – Miller (3-6, 3B, 4RBI) , Palanca (0-1, 2RBI), Silva (1-4, 2RBI), Harris (1-3, 3B, 3RBI), Rothwell (2-5, 2RBI); HPC – Amaya Pena (3-4, 2B, RBI), Lucas (1-4, RBI), Dean (2-4, 3B, RBI), Crump (2-4, RBI)
