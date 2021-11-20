HIGH POINT — With the Howard defense concentrating on John-Michael Wright, Bryant Randleman provided the boost on offense that High Point University needed down the stretch.
Randleman scored 10 of the Panthers’ points as they closed on a 13-3 run and defeated Howard 73-63 in Saturday’s opening game in the Legends Classic at the Qubein Center.
“In the huddle, coach kept telling us to drive to the basket, because he recognized wide open driving lanes.” Randleman said. “So we just tried to take advantage of those and finish around the basket, just finish plays, which was big for us.”
With the score tied 60-60, Randleman began his late surge that gave him a team second-best 15 points behind Wright’s 20. He scooped in a layup that gave the Panthers the lead for good at 62-60 with 2:47 left. Then after Zack Austin blocked a Bison shot, Randleman started another drive in which he had the ball tipped away, got it back, lost control again and controlled the ball in time to launch a layup that was good and put the Panthers up 64-62.
“I lost it and once I felt myself lose it, then I just went for the ball,” Randleman said.
“I don’t know how he got it back but I’m glad he did,” HPU coach Tubby Smith said.
After the Bison cut the margin to two, Austin dunked in a follow off Jaden House’s 3-point miss. Randleman forced a held ball on Howard’s next possession, made a layup that put HPU up 68-62 with just over a minute remaining. The Panthers (2-2), which overcame a scoring drought in the second half, closed out the Bison from there at the free throw line, with Austin hitting 3 of 4 and Randleman hitting 2.
Austin and House each added 14 as HPU moved into Sunday’s championship game at 2.
“I was impressed with our guys,” Smith said. “We regained our composure, fought through some adversity and was proud with how Bryant played as we finished the game the right way..”
HPU led all but a few seconds in the first half, going up by as many as nine and settled for a 34-29 advantage at halftime.
The margin was 39-31 when HPU went into a second-half slump much like those in losses at Northwestern and Notre Dame.
Taking advantage of HPU’s cold shooting and turnovers, the Bison went on a 15-2 run and a 46-41 lead with 12:17 left.
HPU, which outrebounded Howard 40-31, trailed 50-46 when Elijah Hawkins knocked Randleman to the floor on a drive to the hoop and was whistled for a flagrant-1 foul.
Randleman made the free throws and Wright canned a 3 on the ensuing possession to cut the margin to one.
“It was a 5-point play so that was huge,”Smith said. “It was the biggest play of the game.”
The Panthers went ahead on Wright’s jumper at 55-53 and never trailed the rest of the way.
Wright scored his last points on two free throws that made it 60-58 with 3:37 left.
“John-Michael is not going to score all the time,” Smith said. “A good team is going to take away your best option if they can. They force you to take your second, third or fourth option.
“Thank goodness we recognized that, made baskets off the dribble and made plays. And that’s what we now have balance, which we didn’t have last year. And that’s what I’m happy about, we have some options to go to.”
Steve Settle led the Bison with 21 points and Randy Brumant had 10.
