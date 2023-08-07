HIGH POINT — Rain stopped the Rockers game against Long Island on Sunday with the Ducks leading 7-1 in the fourth inning. The contest is scheduled for completion on Sept. 15 at Long Island, during the teams’ remaining series this season.

Zander Wiel put the Rockers up 1-0 in the second when he blasted his 20th home run of the season, a solo shot to left field. The Ducks then scored five runs in the third and had scored two more in the top of the fourth when the rain came. The game will resume from that point next month.