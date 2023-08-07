HIGH POINT — Rain stopped the Rockers game against Long Island on Sunday with the Ducks leading 7-1 in the fourth inning. The contest is scheduled for completion on Sept. 15 at Long Island, during the teams’ remaining series this season.
Zander Wiel put the Rockers up 1-0 in the second when he blasted his 20th home run of the season, a solo shot to left field. The Ducks then scored five runs in the third and had scored two more in the top of the fourth when the rain came. The game will resume from that point next month.
High Point prevailed 6-1 on Saturday as starting pitcher Brandon Leibrandt made his best start of the season, going five innings while striking out three and walking one.
Zander Wiel put the Rockers on the scoreboard when he led off the bottom of the second with a double to left-center and scored on a single by Michael Martinez to give the Rockers a 1-0 lead.
The Rockers put up four runs in the fourth, increasing their lead to 5-0. Franklin Van Gurp replaced Ducks’ starter Justin Courtney (L, 0-2) to start the inning and hit Beau Taylor in the foot with a pitch then walked Dai-kang Yang. A single by Brian Parreira put the Rockers up 2-0. Michael Martinez then grounded back to Van Gurp whose throw to second to try and start a double play sailed into center field, allowing Yang to score. D.J. Burt followed with a single that brought home both Parreira and Martinez for a 5-0 lead.
The Rockers begin a three-game home series against Staten Island today at 6:35 p.m.
