HIGH POINT — WIlkes County golfer Forrest Blevins will enjoy the lead in the Bud Kivett Memorial Golf Tournament for a week.
Blevins shot a first-round 5-under-par 67 on Saturday at Blair Park and was given an extended stay as the championship flight leader when heavy overnight rain forced the postponement of Sunday’s second round because it made Oak Hollow unplayable.
The final 18 holes of the tournament that serves as the city championship was rescheduled for this Saturday with tee times remaining the same beginning at 8 a.m.
Blevins, who plays Oak Hollow in the winter when his home course is closed and entered the Kivett after enjoying a practice round at Blair Park, owns a two-stroke lead over Matthew Younts Justin Franklin, Rocky Manning and Andrew Gates are another shot back..
Blevins birdied holes 1, 2, 7, 10, 14 and 15. The bogey came on 5 after his second shot missed the green.
“I hit it really good off the tee,” Blevins said. “I missed a couple of putts that I could have made. I hit my wedges pretty good but the driver was working pretty good.”
Anthony Baker, last year’s winner, shot 71 but withdrew after the postponement bringing an end to his quest for a record-tying fourth Kivett title. His withdrawal left a group of six at 1-under, among them 2021 winner Jeremy Ray.
In the senior division, which plays shorter holes distances, Brad Helms and Ron Brady are tied for the lead at 1-under 71 after RIchard Krapfel, who carded a 70, withdrew. Marc Cox, the division’s defending champion, is another stroke back.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.