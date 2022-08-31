HIGH POINT — Key points in a couple pivotal stretches helped Ragsdale fend off High Point Central.
The Tigers, after losing the first set, surged late in the second and third sets to gain the advantage and finished off the Bison 19-25, 26-24, 25-23, 25-17 in nonconference volleyball Wednesday evening at Central.
“We didn’t have a great serving night until the fourth set,” Ragsdale coach Dan Turner said. “So we had to refocus on serving and give ourselves a chance. We’ve really been working on blocking. I thought we blocked effectively to force them to hit toward our defense.
“And the other thing we tried to do was get them off the net. But hats off to them — they played great. I thought they equally deserved to walk off the court with a win as well. It wouldn’t have surprised me if they’d won and they would’ve earned it. I’m happy for our girls to win, but I felt like they played really well.”
After losing the opening set, the Tigers (3-1) found themselves tied 24-24 in the second set. They gained the advantage when Central hit the ball out of bounds and won the set on an ace to even the match 1-1.
The teams were again tied late in the third set, after Ragsdale won three straight to lead 23-20 but the Bison answered with three in a row to pull even at 23-23. But a serve in the net and a miscue out of bounds gave the Tigers the set.
Ragsdale, led offensively by sophomore outside hitter Claire Johnson and senior setter Sydney Osbourne and defensively by senior opposite hitter Kennedy Zarger, quickly led 12-3 in the fourth and held off Central’s late charge within three.
“I feel really good about this group of kids,” Turner said. “Our conference top to bottom is really strong. We played Northern (Guilford) last night and they look like a college team. We scored 17 in the first set and 16 in the second before they tore into us in the third, and I felt like we played with them OK.
“We’re just young, and what we do with the ball is different. Going into the end of the season, what I saw tonight that’s really encouraging for me is that we started to do different things with the ball than what we’ve been doing through the first three matches we played.”
On the other side, the Bison (1-3) started strong — winning seven of the final eight points to win the first. And they were within sight of winning the middle two sets. But they couldn’t quite make it happen, then struggled early in the fourth.
“We had some great swings and some great hits,” Central coach Miranda Taylor said. “Our girls move very well. We’re moving and communicating — but we need to work on that just a little bit more. All in all, I think we played well. …
“Our errors,” she said of the difference in a couple key spots. “We’ve got to work on our end. Once we fix our side, then everything else is going to work out. When we clean up the errors on our side, then we’ll be good to go.”
The Bison, who were keyed by senior setter/outside hitter Emma Burks and junior rightside hitter/left back Javielix Garcia, looks to bounce back today against Mid-State 3A foe Eastern Guilford. The Tigers, conference mates with Central in the previous couple realignments, return to Metro 4A play today at Page.
