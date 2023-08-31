JAMESTOWN — Ragsdale rode a jolt of energy to a hard-fought victory.
The Tigers went back and forth with Page through the opening sets. But, with the football team providing some late spirit, they made a run late in the fourth to have a chance and pulled away late in the fifth to beat the Pirates 22-25, 25-19, 25-19, 22-25, 15-9 in Metro 4A Conference volleyball Thursday at Ragsdale.
“I feel like we played really well,” Ragsdale coach Hailey Adair said. “We talked a lot yesterday about just increasing that communication. And I think they did that out there.
“Maybe not in some parts, but overall it was an improvement and that’s what led to the win overall. Just working hard, working together and not giving up.”
The Tigers — led by junior outside hitter Kalani Daniel, senior setter Kennedy Zarger and junior middle blocker/outside hitter Claire Johnson — recovered well to win the second and third sets after Page gained the early advantage on a big mid-set run.
Ragsdale (6-1 overall, 1-1 conference), after watching its seven-point lead whittled to one, won the final five points to take the second and again built a pair of seven-point leads in the third before finishing off the set for a 2-1 advantage overall.
But the Pirates (1-4, 0-2) went on another big run to lead by nine midway through the fourth. The Tigers, suddenly with a loud cheering section, got to within three three times and inched within 24-22 before Page closed out the set.
But the energy boost was exactly what Ragsdale needed.
“I think that definitely gave us a second win — maybe even a third wind,” Adair said with a laugh. “That energy just takes them to another level.”
The teams were again back-and-forth early in the fifth set. The Pirates led by a point before a trio of tips at the net by Daniel sparked a five point run — also highlighted by a kill by Johnson and an ace by Kinley Abernathy — to lead 12-8.
Kills by Johnson and Mya Gidderon and another tip by Daniel at the net finished off the hard-fought victory.
“We have a lot of girls who have a high volleyball IQ,” Adair said. “They can come in and make those adjustments when we need to. Just making those adjustments and staying level-headed. And part of that is my coaching style as well, just staying calm and not overwhelming them.”
The Tigers continue conference play Tuesday at Southeast Guilford.
“It’s definitely a great start,” Adair said. “This is my first year as head coach here for varsity. And I’m just really thankful for all the kids listening, working hard and helping me out in a sense. I think all of that is a testament to them and their work ethic.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.