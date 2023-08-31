JAMESTOWN — Ragsdale rode a jolt of energy to a hard-fought victory.

The Tigers went back and forth with Page through the opening sets. But, with the football team providing some late spirit, they made a run late in the fourth to have a chance and pulled away late in the fifth to beat the Pirates 22-25, 25-19, 25-19, 22-25, 15-9 in Metro 4A Conference volleyball Thursday at Ragsdale.