HIGH POINT — Ragsdale’s girls fought back and upended Southwest Guilford 47-45 Tuesday in Coggins Gym, dealing a blow to the Cowgirls’ hopes of winning the Metro 4A regular-season championship.
That set the stage for a sweep as the Tiger boys built a big lead in the first half and won, 89-57.
GIRLS
Down four with 5:30 to play after leading most of the first three quarters, Ragsdlae scored eight straight points in regaining the lead and stayed in front from there.
The Tigers improved to 11-8, 6-6 in the Metro. Southwest falls to 16-2 and 10-2 in the league.
Victoria Bodie started the run with two free throws on the way to going 8 of 8 from the line in the fourth. Christian Atwater scored in close to tie the score. Bodie hit a runner that put Ragsdale in front, then added two more free throws that made it 39-35 with 3:11 to go.
Southwest got as close as 41-40 but five free throws on their next four possessions as Southwest failed to score and fell behind 46-40 with 18.4 seconds to go. The margin was five until the Cowgirls hit a 3 at the buzzer.
Ragsdale controlled play the entire first half and led 18-11 at the break. Southwest picked up its defense in the third quarter, going on a 9-1 run to tie the score. The Cowgirls eventually went ahead at 30-27 with 25 seconds left in the third and enjoyed its biggest leads at 33-29 and 35-31.
Atwater led the Tigers with 16 points. Bodie had 12, Mya Patrick had nine and Erin Mackie eight.
Courtney Taylor paced the Southwest offense with 11 points, Jocelyn Foust and Ally Guglielmo had eight each.
BOYS
Ragsdale (15-5, 10-2 Metro) set the tone from the start, scoring the first nine points of the game while taking advantage of five Southwest turnovers.
The Cowboys (8-11, 4-8) played even for about four minutes before Ragsdale took total control with an 11-0 run keyed by two 3s from Kobe Parker. The burst stretched from the last 40 seconds of the first quarter to the 6:27 mark of the second, pushing the margin to 33-15.
Ragsdale led 44-26 at the half then opened the third quarter with a 10-2 to go up 56-28 and led 69-34 going into the fourth. The Tigers led by as many as 39.
Parker led the Tigers with 13 points. Ron Jones had 11 and Andrew Siler 10.
Corbin Wilson led Southwest with 17 and Kenny Miller had nine.
