HIGH POINT — Ragsdale’s boys opened up a late lead thanks to good free-throw shooting and started Metro 4A Conference play with a 59-53 victory over visiting Northern Guilford on Friday.
The Tigers made 9 of 11 down the stretch to pull away from a 49-49 tie in the last 2:21.
Jaylen Williams was 4 of 4. Kobe Parker and Ron Jones were each 1 of 2 and Aaron Fant was 2 of 2.
The loss was the first of the season for Northern, which fell to 4-1.
“We had problems getting the inbounds but once we got it in, we had to rely on our free throw shooting and that’s something we spent a lot of time on in practice and it paid off tonight,” Ragsdale coach James Atkinson said after the Tigers improved to 5-1. “Even our post players came in and made them. That’s a good sign. Usually, post players, you want to foul them, But our post players stepped up.”
In the girls game, Northern opened up a 17-point lead in the first half and prevailed 47-32. The Nighthawks improved to 5-0 while Ragsdale dropped to 4-1.
“You play a team like Northern and play as badly as we did to start, you’re going to be out of it,” Ragsdale coach Ben Bradford said. “Our kids fought hard, had a couple of looks late that would have cut it to four of five. Overall, bittersweet. Would have liked to have started better but I like how we played at the end of the game.”
BOYS GAME
Rgsdale went on a 18-4 run at the end of the first quarter to lead 21-12 at the end of the first quarter and was up 28-16 at halftime. Northern then scratched back with an 11-2 run to force a 29-29 tie, which began a stretch that included four ties and eight lead changes and stretched deep into the fourth quarter.
Williams hit two free throws to put the Tigers up 51-49 with 2:21 left and they never trailed again.
Parker led Ragsdale with 15, Williams had 13, Aaron fant 12 and Andrew Siler 11.
Nolan Hodge led Northern with 18 points and Michael Juergens had 14.
GIRLS GAME
Victoria Boddie and Christian Atwarter each scored nine to lead the Tigers offense. Mya Patrick had eight and Keupa Patel six.
Abby Mulry led Northern with 14, Jasmine Harris had 11 and Christian Deliz seven.
Driving through Ragsdale’s defense, Northern scored the first nine points and enjoyed its lead at 19-2 with 6:30 left in the second quarter. Ragsdale trailed by 15 at the end of the third quarter but went on an 8-0 to start the fourth quarter to get as close as eight.
Ragsdale plays host to Page in another conference contest on Tuesday.
