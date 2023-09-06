HIGH POINT – This time Ragsdale got the better of High Point Central.
A week after the teams played to a draw, the Tiger scored twice in the opening half, tacked on a trio of insurance goals in the second and rolled to a 5-0 victory in nonconference boys soccer Wednesday evening at Correll-Morris Field.
“We did some better things,” longtime Ragsdale coach Brien Braswell said. “We got the ball in deep wide, played the ball back and we had some really good opportunities. And we’ve had to make some adjustments. So, I think it was a good recovery.”
Owen Justice and McCade Moody each scored two goals for the Tigers (5-1-2), who tied the Bison 3-3 on Aug. 31 at Kenneth T. Miller Stadium. Ayoub Malek added a goal as Ragsdale outshot Central 17-4 for the match.
“It was good,” said Justice, a freshman fullback. “Especially after last week, tying them 3-3 at home – which we definitely should’ve won. So, it was good to come back here and get revenge.
“We definitely played with more passion. The first game we were just soft from the start. They were beating us to every ball. We won all the balls, played out wide and had great possession.”
The Tigers, whose only loss came against highly ranked Asheboro, took a 2-0 lead into halftime after Justice headed in a pair of goals – one set in off an arcing pass in the 22nd minute and another off a corner kick in the 36th minute.
Ragsdale added scores by Moody in the 56th minute off a shot from the middle, again by Moody in the 60th minute off a centering pass from the left endline and by Malek off a ball that bounced to the middle.
“It was a great, great feeling to finally figure stuff out,” said Justice, who also had an assist. “In the beginning of the season, we weren’t scoring much. But now we’re starting to put them in the back of the net.”
Jairo Ledezma got the win in goal for the Tigers, who held an 11-1 advantage in shots during the second half. Steven Benitez made six saves for the Bison (1-4-1), who had a bit of a letdown following the holiday weekend.
Central opens Mid-State 3A Conference play Tuesday at home against Smith, while Ragsdale hosts Reagan in its nonconference finale today before opening Metro 4A Conference play Tuesday at home against Northwest Guilford.
The Tigers will then host rival Southwest Guilford on Thursday.
“Little mistakes – not talking, not picking up, not clearing balls,” Bison coach Bruce Blackwell said. “It’s just little stuff. But I told the boys, ‘Shake it off. Next week we start conference play. And we’ll see what happens as we try to reach our goals.’
“We had a good test with our nonconference schedule. And we’re just going to gear up for our conference schedule. We’re not going to take anyone lightly. Yeah, we might get a jump on teams, but that doesn’t mean they won’t do the same to us. So we have to be focused and determined to be better each game.”
