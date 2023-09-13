JAMESTOWN — One goal was enough to end Ragsdale’s suffering against archrival Southwest Guilford.
Owen Justice scored the lone goal of the match in the 51st minute, and the Tigers held on to beat the Cowboys 1-0 in Metro 4A Conference boys soccer Wednesday evening at Ragsdale’s Kenneth T. Miller Stadium.
“We hadn’t beaten them in a while, so it was a good win for us,” Ragsdale coach Brien Braswell said. “It’s a tough battle — they’re a good team. They’re quick and they out-anticipated us in the first half. They were stepping to the ball quick and we were holding back.
“We cleaned it up better in the second half. We’ve had some injuries. It’s next man up and they’re playing well. Here again, we’re neck-and-neck — it could’ve gone one way or the other. But we had some good opportunities. We beat a good team. We’re going to be right in the pack, so these wins are important.”
The teams went back and forth during the first half and into the early minutes of the second but remained scoreless. Finally, on a corner kick from the right flag, McCade Moody sent a ball across the net that found Justice along the far post.
“I didn’t see it coming over,” Justice said. “Right before it came to me I saw it in the air. I got a good foot on it and put it right in the back of the net.”
The Tigers (7-1-2 overall, 1-0 conference) staved off Southwest’s late chances and sealed their first win in the series since 2015 — a stretch that comprised 11 losses and three ties over the last eight years.
“It feels great,” Justice, a freshman fullback, said with a smile. “We hadn’t beaten them in eight years, so it’s good to finally get one on them.
“It gives us a lot of confidence. Last year we had terrible performances in conference. And this year we’re trying to show them who we really are.”
The Cowboys were right alongside Ragsdale much of the match — and very nearly took the lead on a header off the post in the 24th minute and almost tied the score on a close chance in the 76th minute.
But Southwest (5-4, 0-1), which had been gaining momentum leading into Wednesday’s match, just couldn’t find the net.
“I don’t think we executed well at all,” Cowboys coach Corbin Waller said. “The boys are always up for a rivalry game, so the energy was there. But soccer execution was not there at all today.
“I don’t think we handled their aggression, their energy like we should have in the first half. Honestly, I thought we had the better run of play, had more chances in the second. We just didn’t execute our set pieces and they took advantage.”
Caden Vlazny made six saves in goal for Southwest, which edged the Tigers 13-12 in shots. Jairo Ledezma finished with four saves for Ragsdale.
The Tigers will next play Friday at home against Northwest Guilford at 4:30 p.m., while the Cowboys will host Northwest on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.