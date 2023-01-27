HPTSPTS-01-28-23 RAGSDALE HOOPS.jpg

Ragsdale’s Ja’Maya Boddie goes up for a basket as Page’s Riley Brown reaches to block during Friday’s game at Ragsdale.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

JAMESTOWN — Ragsdale’s boys took control in the third quarter and defeated Page 69-62 in Metro 4A basketball on Friday at Ragsdale.

In the girls game, Page withstood a furious Ragsdale rally in the second half and carved out a 54-50 victory.

Trending Videos