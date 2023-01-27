JAMESTOWN — Ragsdale’s boys took control in the third quarter and defeated Page 69-62 in Metro 4A basketball on Friday at Ragsdale.
In the girls game, Page withstood a furious Ragsdale rally in the second half and carved out a 54-50 victory.
Kobe Parker scored 21 and Ron Jones added 13 for the Ragsdale boys, and both were instrumental as the Tigers overcame a 34-30 halftime deficit. Down 39-36 after two 3s from Parker, Ragsdale went on a 12-0 run for a 48-39 lead with 3:10 left in the period.
Parker started it with a fastbreak layup. Hamid Seasy, who added seven points, contributed a three-point play.
Jones made two free throws and then capped the surge with a three-point play.
After Page crept within six, Ragsdale went on a 7-0 run, capped by a Seasy 3 with 7:35 left in the fourth, for its biggest lead at 57-44.
Page cut the margin to six several times, the last at 66-60 with 37.7 seconds left. Ragsdale then salted the game away with a free throw and then a Parker layup with 12.2 seconds to go.
Jerron Blackwell led Page with 20 points and Quamir Ingram had 10.
Ja’Maya Boddie scored 20 and Maya Patrick added 16 for Ragsdale, which refused to fold after Page went up by 20 in the first half and 28 in the second half after scoring the first 18 points of the third quarter.
Trailing 50-22, Ragsdale went on a 24-6 splurge, capped by Patrick’s fourth 3 that made it 56-46 with a little under 3 minutes left in regulation.
The Tigers had a chance to inch closer when they forced a turnover but missed a layup.
Page then made a layup and added a free throw, putting an end to the rally.
Candice Williams led Page with 18 and Hattie Sloyan had 15.
