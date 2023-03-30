HPTSPTS-03-31-23 RAGSDALE BASEBALL.jpg

Ragsdale’s Josh Medlin watches his home run fly out during Thursday’s game against Glenn at Ragsdale.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

JAMESTOWN — Ragsdale came through in the clutch.

The Tigers, trailing by two in the sixth inning, scored three runs to overtake Glenn at the last second and won 7-6 in a hard-fought, back-and-forth nonconference baseball game Thursday night at Ragsdale’s Ronnie Smith Field.

