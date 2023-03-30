JAMESTOWN — Ragsdale came through in the clutch.
The Tigers, trailing by two in the sixth inning, scored three runs to overtake Glenn at the last second and won 7-6 in a hard-fought, back-and-forth nonconference baseball game Thursday night at Ragsdale’s Ronnie Smith Field.
“It was really, really good,” said Ragsdale coach Donnie Maness, who recently eclipsed 400 wins for his career. “Because, to be honest, we haven’t really swung the bat like we feel we’re capable of so far this year.
“We think there’s a lot more growth in us if we start swinging the bat like we believe we can. So, to see it tonight in clutch situations I thought was huge for us. And it wasn’t against a cupcake opponent — Glenn’s good, everyone in their conference is good.”
Josh Medlin went 2 for 3 with a home run and a pair of RBIs — driving in the go-ahead run in the sixth — to lead the Tigers (10-2). Owen Robinson also had two hits and an RBI, while Rylan Souther had a two-run single that tied the game in the sixth.
“We really focused on trying to stay toward the middle, which is our team approach,” said Medlin, a junior catcher. “So we were trying to stay inside the ball — just make sure we make good decisions on swings.”
After the Bobcats (7-5) surged ahead with runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth to lead 5-3, Ragsdale was in a tough spot with two outs and the bases empty in the bottom of the sixth. But a pair of walks and a pitch to the backstop gave the Tigers life.
Souther blooped a single to right and, with the runners going on contact, Ragsdale scored both runs to even the score. Another walk moved the go-ahead run to second, and Medlin laced a single to right to drive in the run and give the Tigers the lead.
“I just went into my two-strike approach — just tried to stay short to the ball,” Medlin said. “I hit it backside and it got through. It’s just great to know you won and got through a tough game. It just helps us know we can fight out of stuff, just overcome anything.”
D’Andre Henderson got the win in two innings of relief, while Jaxson Davis picked up the save — hanging on in the seventh as Glenn got the tying and go-ahead runs on base with one out. But Ragsdale got a strikeout and a groundout to seal the win.
Logan Stump took the loss in relief, pitching well for two innings but found himself in a tough spot in the sixth as the Bobcats just couldn’t finish off the inning. Chase Gora had two doubles and Woolard, who doubled, and Smith each had a hit and an RBI.
“I think we missed opportunities at the plate and we have to do a better job understanding how we’re being pitched,” Glenn coach Keith Walker said. “We didn’t do a very good job of that tonight. They made the pitching change and we never made the adjustment. You have to make an adjustment when they make that pitching change.”
Both teams will return to conference play today. The Tigers will face Grimsley at the Grasshoppers’ First National Bank Field, while the Bobcats will host R.J. Reynolds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.