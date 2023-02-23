RADFORD, Va. — Radford jumped to a healthy lead in the first quarter and upset High Point University 65-55 in Big South women’s basketball Wednesday in the Dedmon Center.
The Panthers, 14-13 overall, fell to 12-5 in the Big South but were already assured of the No. 2 seed in next week’s league tournament. HPU will play at 6 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinal round against the winner of Wednesday’s first round game involving No. 10 seed Charleston Southern and the No. 7 seed, which is to be determined.
The Highlanders (12-16, 8-9 Big South) led 22-13 after they hit 6 of 10 field goal attempts and 7 of 7 free throws in the opening 10 minutes while HPU made just 5 of 15 from the field and 2 of 2 at the line.
Radford led by as many as 16, the last time after a bucket made it 58-42 with 7:49 left in the game. HPU got as close as five when Jenson Edwards hit a bucket with 2:48 left but the Panthers didn’t score again.
Nakyah Terrell led HPU with 13 points and no one else reached double figures. Jenson Edwards and Shakira Baskerville added nine each. Jordan Edwards had seven, Claire Wyatt six and Skyler Curran four after hitting 2 of 12 shots.
Curran grabbed six rebounds. Jenson Edwards had six and Baskerville five.
Carmen Williams led Radford while Rachel LaLonde (13 points, 10 rebounds) and Vanessa Blake (12 points, 12 rebounds) had double-doubles.
HPU closes the regular season at home against Winthrop on Saturday at 4 p.m.
