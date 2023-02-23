RADFORD, Va. — Radford jumped to a healthy lead in the first quarter and upset High Point University 65-55 in Big South women’s basketball Wednesday in the Dedmon Center.

The Panthers, 14-13 overall, fell to 12-5 in the Big South but were already assured of the No. 2 seed in next week’s league tournament. HPU will play at 6 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinal round against the winner of Wednesday’s first round game involving No. 10 seed Charleston Southern and the No. 7 seed, which is to be determined.

Trending Videos